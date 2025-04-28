OYO adds three hotels to portfolio as it expands Sunday brand in the South East

SUNDAY London Staines-upon-Thames

Global travel tech company OYO’s parent Oravel Stays Limited has signed leases to operate three former Mercure hotels as it expands its presence across the South East.

The three hotels, Mercure Boxhill Burford Bridge, Mercure London Staines and Mercure Winchester, will all be refurbished under its Sunday brand in the UK.

The news forms part of a wider strategy to grow its luxury offering across the UK, adding a total of six new hotels to the Sunday portfolio. The hotels are expected to collectively welcome approximately 65,000 foreign visitors each year, supporting local tourism.

Puneet Yadav, Head – Head of Oravel’s UK business said: "We have focused on diversifying our premium offerings in the UK market, with the South East remaining a major priority for the business. The three hotels, each with their own unique character and strong market presence, will allow us to serve both business and leisure travellers, including corporate groups, weddings and conferences."

The company operates premium hotels in the UK under its brand SUNDAY. OYO launched its first SUNDAY in the UK - SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage in Canary Wharf, London. Beyond the UK, the company operates additional SUNDAY hotels across Asia and the Middle East, with hotels in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.