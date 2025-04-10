Pack like a pro: Seven hacks to take the stress out of travel this Easter

Plane photo by Ross Parmly on Unsplash

Clever packing is a gift some are born with, whilst for others it will be a lifelong battle of crumpled clothes, spilt shampoo, and sitting on your suitcase to get it to close. With the Easter school holidays underway and the May bank holidays fast approaching, Claire Franklin, a Your Co-op Travel agent, has shared a series of expert hacks to help travellers prepare for a seasonal getaway.

1. Use packing cubes per day, not per person

If you’re a frequent traveller but a bad packer, packing cubes are likely your new best friend. If you’re sharing a suitcase with little ones – or packing for children – instead of using a packing cube per person, try packing by day, with one cube filled with everything the family needs for day one, day two, day three and so on.

This’ll make unpacking and repacking while travelling much easier, particularly if you’re moving locations or accommodation.

2. Pack essential items last

Landing late? Pack pyjamas and must-haves last so they’re easy to grab when you open your suitcase. That way, you can jump straight into bed — or have easy access to chargers, medication, and toiletries — without digging through everything.

3. Skip plastic bags and use reusable shoe covers

Pop your shoes into washable cloth shoe bags or reusable covers to keep dirt off your clothes. They’re lightweight, compact, and far more sustainable than disposable plastic or shower caps.

4. Seal lids to avoid unwanted mess

Worried about leaks? Try reusable silicone travel bottles with leak-proof lids or tuck toiletries into a dry bag or small pouch to contain any mid-flight mishaps.

5. Prepare for a variety of weather

Whether you’re travelling long haul to New York or just across the pond to Malta and Krakow – three destinations we’ve found to be topping holidaymakers’ lists this year - Easter can mean unpredictable weather.

Packing compact layers that can be mixed and matched depending on the weather - like foldable raincoats, lightweight jumpers or microfiber towels - and slip in a few zip-top or reusable wet bags for muddy shoes and wet clothes after surprise showers.

6. Bring a tote bag

Make sure to add a lightweight tote bag – ideally one which is foldable – to your packing list, as they often prove handy for supermarket trips and picking up souvenirs. Alternatively, they’re great to use as a lightweight extra as part of your hand luggage if you can't fit all your essentials in your day bag, or if you need to pick up some last-minute items at the airport once you’re through security.

7. Don’t forget an eye mask

If you’ve got a long flight or journey ahead of you, an eye mask is a must. Not only will they block out any lighting on a plane, they’re also useful if your accommodation doesn’t have black out blinds or if you need to catch up on sleep during the day to get through jet lag.

Easter holidays are all about making memories, not stressing over suitcases, and with a few clever tricks, packing can be one less thing to worry about — so you can focus on the fun!

To book an Easter trip, or browse a variety of tailor-made tours and affordable packages available with Co-op Holidays, the in-house tour operator of Your Co-op Travel, visit: https://www.cooptravel.co.uk/coop-holidays/