Packing panic: Men twice as likely to forget their passport when packing for a holiday abroad, research reveals

With the summer holiday season in full swing and Google searches for ‘holiday packing’ soaring by 64% in the last three months1, new research from tombola has revealed the quirky – and sometimes costly – packing habits of Brits.

According to the research, two-thirds of the British population (66%) admit to forgetting at least one essential item when heading overseas. And for men, the consequences could be even more serve as they are twice as likely to forget their passport.

The top five most common forgotten items are:

Suncream (32%) Plug adaptors (20%) Hairbrush (18%) Phone charger (17%) Book (16%)

Meanwhile, a whopping 86% of Brits admit to overpacking for a holiday. Of those who do this, the most common items to overpack are clothes (69%) followed by shoes (36%) and underwear (31%).

More surprisingly though, while Brits love a good read on holiday, with 18.5 million packing a book, 16% admit they never even get around to opening it.

Quirky comforts – the strange things we pack:

It turns out Brits love to take home comforts abroad. A quarter of respondents (25%) can’t bear to be without their slippers, admitting to packing them in their suitcase when going on holiday.

It seems organisation is key when heading away, with one in ten Brits (10%) packing coat hangers when going abroad. Plus, almost a third (32%) appreciate a clean environment, taking cleaning products along for the ride.

The top ten weirdest items people pack are:

Teabags (37%) Cleaning products (32%) Bedding (29%) Slippers (25%) Coffee (24%) Biscuits (21%) Alarm Clock (17%) Extension Lead (16%) Kettle (11%) Coat Hangers (10%) Mug (10%)

How long does it take to pack though?

On average, Brits are most likely to pack for their holiday around a week and a half before flying to their destination, or 11 days to be exact.

While the build-up to a holiday can be overwhelming for some, one in five (20%) Brits admitted to packing more than four weeks in advance – talk about being prepared!

A quarter of Brits (23%) believe that they can complete all of this within the space of an hour, however at the opposite end of the scale, as many as one in 12 (8%) say it takes them longer than a day to complete.

To avoid overpacking, Nicki Rodriguez, professional packing expert and owner of Essex House Dolly , advises:

Roll instead of folding

“Folding your clothes not only limits the space you have, but it also creates creasing. Instead, roll them! Rolling eliminates the creases and in turn, gives you more space.”

Create a brick-like shape with shoes

“Pack shoes together so that the front ends are touching each other, but one shoe is upside down. This then creates a brick shape which can easily be slotted into your case.”

Plan, plan, plan

“To avoid overpacking, only bring items that you actually need. Lay out clothing for each day so you can visually see what you are going to wear. For example, if you are staying 7 nights, you’d put out swimwear, underwear, an outfit for evening, outfit for day. You would then roll these items and place them in a carrier bag with a label of the day.”

Decant liquids

“When it comes to toiletries, buy small plastic pots and containers – you’ll find these in most cosmetic shops – and put all your liquids in these. They are literally half the size and will not take up as much room in your case.”

On the findings, Samantha Wilcox, Organic Manager at tombola, said:

“Our research shows that while we are a nation of holiday-lovers, we also love our home comforts. Taking our favourite items away with us provides a little slice of home, but it can come at a cost, as many people subsequently forget some of the much-needed essentials.

“Packing thoroughly and efficiently, means you can not only take your favourite home comforts, you also won't find yourself dashing to foreign supermarkets on the first day of your holiday.”