Paddlers find wonderful surprise on Coniston Water

An island only accessible by kayak, paddle board or canoe, was the highlight during a trip to Coniston Water.

'Wild Cat Island', as it was known in Arthur Ransome's Swallows and Amazons, is a magical spot to visit.

In the real world it is called Peel Island, and is popular with paddlers to explore, and escape the world.

"We met a few people at the island who had got there by paddle board," said Craig Duff, from Paddle UK.

"It's a beautiful island, and we had fun paddling around it, chatting to other paddlers, including one man and his two cocker spaniels."

Craig joined colleagues James Ibbotson and Neil Heath, on a mission to paddle along as many of England and Wales’ rivers and canals as possible

The routes are on the PaddlePoints website - a free, online mapping resource that helps paddlers find and contribute to places to paddle.

To make the most of a trip to the Lake District the team stayed over a few days.

Coniston Park Coppice Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, near to Coniston Water, was a perfect base.

Our Experience Freedom glamping cabin had plenty of room, and comforts, for three adults, including a double bed, and two singles on the floor above.

There's also a foldout bed in the living room. The cabin comes with a kitchen, and a bathroom with a shower cubicle.

The outdoor space is handy for dining, and, as we found out, hanging out your wet gear after a paddle.

It was easy to walk from the lodge down to the lake, especially if you have a Decathlon transport trolley.

It’s an ideal way to transport a heavy kayak, or a paddle board.

The downhill walk to the lake takes about 10 minutes in total.

If you're staying at the site, you could drive to the campsite's gate, and drop your equipment off.

From the gate, pass through the Coniston Camping Hoathwaite site near the water's edge.

We launched from a launch point close to a drystone wall (///pound.snail.chuck).

An alternative launch point is from Coniston Pier (///harmlessly.blizzard.couches), which is about one kilometer north of where we set off from.

They also hire kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.

Once on the water we headed south towards Peel Island which is about 3km away.

We used a Tribord 100+ inflatable kayak from Decathlon, which is comfortable for two adults, and for gliding through calm waters.

Peel Island was the inspiration for Wild Cat Island in Arthur Ransome's famous 1930 novel, Swallows and Amazons.

The island is owned by the National Trust and is popular with tourists, especially paddlers.

It is only accessible by a kayak, paddle board or canoe.

We had a chat with a few paddle boarders who explained how important the island was to them.

Once we paddled around the island we headed back, staying close to the eastern shore before crossing back to our starting point.

You can continue a bit further north to see Brantwood House, the home of John Ruskin, a 19th century artist and philosopher.

You can get out here to explore the area (///greyhound.rotations.bracing).

Alternatively, it's also a different place to park, and launch your craft to explore the lake.

After we returned to our start point, we headed back up to the campsite, got changed, and visited the Bluebird Cafe (///amplifier.engine.field) for lunch.

1 . Contributed Getting in the water at Coniston Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Paddling around Peel Island Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Ducks at Coniston Pier Photo: Submitted Share