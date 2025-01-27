Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) may soon be able to resume its direct flights to the UK, pending the results of a critical audit by the UK’s Department for Transport.

The audit, which began on Monday (January 27), aims to evaluate Pakistan’s aviation standards and determine whether the ban on PIA flights imposed in 2020 can be lifted.

A seven-member team from the UK’s Department for Transport is conducting the evaluation, which will run until February 6. The audit covers key areas, including licensing protocols, airworthiness of aircraft, flight standards, and overall aviation safety measures.

Nadir Shafi Dar, Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), said: “We are ready to provide a comprehensive overview of the audit process,” he said. Extensive preparations, including weekend work by PCAA staff, have been made to ensure the inspection runs smoothly.

The outcome of the audit could be a turning point for PIA, enabling the airline to reestablish its presence in critical international markets. The ban, originally imposed due to safety concerns, has had a significant impact on PIA’s operations and revenue.

In December 2024, the European Union lifted its ban on PIA, allowing the airline to resume flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). The decision sets a positive precedent, as the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) often aligns with EU rulings.

PIA plans to restore direct flights from Islamabad and Lahore to major UK destinations, including London Heathrow (LHR), Manchester (MAN), and Birmingham (BHX). Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised the importance of these routes, saying: “This is a crucial step for PIA’s financial recovery and strategic future.”

Why was Pakistan International Airlines banned in the UK?

In June 2020, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was banned from operating in the UK due to significant safety concerns. This action was taken after an investigation revealed that a substantial number of Pakistani pilots held fraudulent licenses. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended PIA's authorisation to operate in EU member states, citing deficiencies in safety management systems and oversight capabilities