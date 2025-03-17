Palladium Hotel Group set to double its RevPar this Easter

Grand Palladium

Palladium Hotel Group is anticipating a positive start to the summer season in terms of occupancy and profitability.

Having consolidated growth in recent years and closed 2024 with a turnover of over €1.2 billion, the group estimates that it will exceed 90% occupancy in its holiday hotels located in Spain and Italy (Sicily) during the Easter period. In addition, it expects to double its RevPAR from last year.

In Ibiza, where the group operates 10 hotels, this forecasted growth in RevPar will be accompanied by increases in occupancy and ADR compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, in the rest of Palladium Hotel Group’s European destinations (Tenerife, Marbella and Sicily), the improvement in RevPAR will be mainly driven by higher occupancy.

British holidaymakers are set to contribute to the group’s positive forecasts for Easter, with the UK forming the primary market for the group’s European hotels, accounting for 27% of market share from May-October 2024 last season. In the Balearic Islands, British tourists represented 28% of the total market last season, whilst in Tenerife, British market share was even higher, reaching 62%.

The first of the group’s hotels to open the season will be Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa, located in Campofelice di Roccella in the north of Sicily, which will open its doors on 3 April. A day later, on 4 April, one of this year’s key new offerings will be launched: Grand Palladium Select Palace Ibiza, which will become the second hotel within the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts brand to join the Grand Palladium Select Collection of hotels.

Also on 4 April, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, Palladium Hotel Cala Llonga and Palladium Hotel Palmyra will start their season, followed by Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa on 11 April.

On 17 April, the grand opening of The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel will take place, marking the debut of The Unexpected Hotels brand in Ibiza, following the renovation and conversion of The Ushuaïa Tower.

The new brand, inspired by the iconic Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, aims to elevate its hotel proposal to a new concept of luxury and exclusivity, promising to surprise travellers. On the same day, BLESS Hotel Ibiza will also open its doors with a new gastronomic proposal, Lumbre, which honours the Mediterranean.

The first five-star all-inclusive hotel in Ibiza that is for adults only, TRS Ibiza Hotel, will open on 24 April and, a day later, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel and Palladium Hotel Menorca will open.

In addition to these hotels, within Europe Palladium Hotel Group also manages Hard Rock Hotel Marbella and Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, which remain open all year round.