There is still time to book a last-minute trip to get in on the action of the Paris Olympic Games.

Airbnb has revealed a number of affordable and unique Paris stays that are still available to book for dates over the Olympics period, and Skyscanner has shared with NationalWorld last-minute flights and hotels that are still free to book. Airbnb’s properties that are still available include an industrial loft moments away from the historic Notre Dame to a designer apartment near the iconic Montmartre neighbourhood.

Skyscanner’s Travel Expert Laura Lindsay has also shared top tips on how to get cheap flights to Paris. She says: “The days immediately either side of any big event such as the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be the most expensive and will get cheaper the further out you go. Because some dates are more popular than others, prices will vary.

“Use Skyscanner’s ‘month view’ tool to compare to see if there’s a deal to be had by flying out a few days early or staying in your destination a bit longer if you can. Also think outside the box. If you can fly to an airport a little further from the games, and travel to your destination via hire car or public transport, that’s where you’ll find the best prices. Searching by ‘nearby airports’ on Skyscanner and car hire will show you all of your options.” She adds that Skyscanner has found hotels “as little as £80” a night - and if you are thinking of getting the Eurostar or flying to the South and then hiring a car to drive to Paris, Skyscanner can also help compare prices for car hire.

There is still time to book a last-minute trip to get in on the action of the Paris Olympic Games. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

Airline easyJet easyJet also has availability between now and throughout the Olympic Games from the UK to Paris with fares from £41.99. Listed below are flight and hotel deals that you can still book in Paris.

Skyscanner deals

Last-minute return flights during the Olympics for under £100:

Skyscanner can also crunch millions of accommodation prices, to help travellers find the best deals for their budget during the Olympics – here are hotels still available in Paris for as little as £80 a night.

easyJet holiday packages to Paris

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Hotel Cabane Paris in Paris on a Room Only basis for £316 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Luton on 5 August 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Rendez Vous Batignolles in Paris on a Room Only basis for £331 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Manchester on 5 August 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Lux Hotel Picpus in Paris on a Room Only basis for £363 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Edinburgh on 5 August 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Best Western Hotel Le Montmartre Saint Pierre in Paris on a Room Only basis for £305 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 30 July 2024.