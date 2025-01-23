TRIBE Paris - it’s more than a hotel, it’s about community | TRIBE

Paris is a city that never fails to inspire yet, with TRIBE hotels I found myself experiencing the city in a fresh, contemporary way.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a city loved for its history, TRIBE offer a modern take on travel with design-forward spaces and high quality essentials. I loved that its offerings were as stylish as they were practical.

My trip started with a 6am flight from Manchester. The early morning flights are far from my favourite so I was grateful to be able to stay at TRIBE Manchester Airport. It was only a five-minute walk from the airport train station and easy to find with its fluorescent white logo a sharp contrast to the night sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My compact and cosy room featured TRIBE’s signature bed. It was high enough to climb up into and I had a great night’s sleep. I was also happy to find a luxury rainfall shower and quality steamer for last minute touch ups. Cans of water, tea and Nespresso coffee pods were all complimentary too. TRIBE’s ethos is clear. Invest in the things that matter while cutting back on the unnecessary extras.

Arriving in Paris, my first stop was TRIBE La De(/)fense. Situated in the business district, it’s known for its co-working atmosphere. A vibrant place with travellers and locals alike. With a Californian inspired menu, I enjoyed croque monsieur followed by a smoked salmon starter and meatball main. I finished off with a lovely slice of carrot cake. I glanced out on the hotel’s terrace and the sky was releasing large cartoon-style snowflakes. A beautiful and rare sight in Paris.

We bundled into taxis to head to a second Paris hotel - TRIBE Clichy. Stepping in from the icy street was like entering a warm, welcoming cocoon. This was the first time I truly appreciated the attention TRIBE give to their lighting. The space was bathed in a soft, warm glow - instantly uplifting.

Paris never grows old for visitors | TRIBE

The room that I stayed in had a beautiful view over the street. Right in front of the oldest Church in Clichy. It had all of the same comforts that I had enjoyed in Manchester. Beyond Clichy I explored the historic streets of le Marais. An area brimming with art galleries, boutiques and boulangeries. I browsed through shops selling everything from candles for hundreds of pounds to cupboards gilded with gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best meal that I had during the trip was here, at Malro. A hip Italian inspired spot where we enjoyed dishes from squid to huge portions of pasta. It turned out the chef also works closely with TRIBE.

My favourite part of le Marais was admiring the old storefronts. They have been reincarnated as modern stores with their vintage facades lovingly preserved. The blend of history and modernity felt mirrored in TRIBE’s design. A mix of classic comforts and contemporary style.

I did of course have to go back to some of the classics. I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of cheesy tourist photos with the Eiffel Tower. By le Louvre, I also found some winter markets. It had everything you’d expect, Mulled Wine, Raclette and a range of food stands. It was lovely weather. A welcome contrast to the snow the previous day. I basked in the blue skies and gorgeous winter sunshine.

TRIBE Clichy was the perfect base, returning in the evenings to live music from a singer-guitarist and a DJ on the weekends. One evening I even braved the cold to head up to the hotel’s rooftop. It was worth it to watch the silhouette of the Eiffel Tower as the sun set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRIBE bedrooms have lots of special touches | TRIBE

While each TRIBE hotel that I visited had its own unique vibe, certain elements tied them together. The signature bed, Kevin Murphy toiletries and steamer elevated the experience. Having the social hub as a community space that was open 24 hours was another consistent feature. It was great to work, relax, eat and connect with fellow travellers. Coffee flowed during the day and the cocktail bar came alive at night.

Some elements did surprise me. I found collagen shots served in Nespresso style pods in the room. The cocktails were also a stand out, not just for their taste but the beautiful glasses. I was tempted to get some of the coupes for myself at home. That was until I found them online for a staggering 51 euros each!

Reflecting on my time with TRIBE, it’s more than a hotel, it’s about community - from the warmth of the staff to the welcoming spaces. With compact yet ultra-comfortable rooms and a focus on what today’s travellers value most. TRIBE redefines the hotel experience. Though still a young brand, TRIBE is rapidly expanding. With 20 hotels already open they have many more in the pipeline. Including new locations in Budapest, Krakow and Warsaw.

TRIBE makes you feel at home whilst offering an escape. I felt the urban buzz of La De(/)fense, lively atmosphere at Clichy and was thankful for the convenience of Manchester Airport. TRIBE caters to those who seek comfort, style and connection. With their rapid expansion, I’m excited to see where I can experience next.