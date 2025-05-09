Passengers flying to & from Italy today face considerable disruption due to nationwide aviation strike

Passengers flying to and from Italy today face potentially considerable disruption, with a nationwide aviation strike scheduled to take place this afternoon.

Industrial action set to take place between 13:00 and 17:00 local time. It will involve ground handling personnel affiliated with the Assohandlers association, which represents baggage handlers and ground staff working with airlines including easyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz Air. This strike is anticipated to affect flight schedules and airport operations across the country, including services such as passenger check-in and baggage handling.

In addition, separate strikes at the same time will affect staff of Swissport Italy operating at the Milan-Linate airport and Aviation Services employees at "Marco Polo" airport in Venice.

Possible affected routes include flights from various Italian destinations to and from London Gatwick Airport, London Heathrow Airport, London Stansted Airport, London Luton, London City, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Birmingham, Bristol and East Midlands.

A broader general transport strike is planned for the same time. This may further impact various transport sectors, potentially compounding disruptions at airports and affecting both domestic and international travel.

While labour actions in Italy are subject to change and may be suspended or modified at short notice, travellers are strongly advised to monitor communications from their respective airlines and from official airport authorities for the most current updates.

In terms of the rights of passengers affected by the industrial action, Ivaylo Danailov, CEO of airline compensation specialists SkyRefund, says:

“Given that the strike is scheduled during the peak afternoon hours on Friday, it has the potential to significantly disrupt travel plans, particularly for passengers with tight connections or time-sensitive itineraries. Airport support staff are integral to maintaining operational efficiency; any reduction in personnel may result in delays to baggage handling, aircraft turnaround, and boarding procedures.

Travellers may also experience extended wait times due to reduced staffing levels, particularly at check-in counters and boarding gates. Although the strike is expected to last only four hours, its effects may extend into the evening and possibly beyond, as even minor disruptions can escalate into broader delays.

Flight delay compensation is a legal entitlement topassengers whose flights arrive at their final destination three hours later than scheduled. This compensation exists to ensure that passengers receive financial compensation for the inconvenience. There are, however, certain conditions that must be met before you can claim compensation.

You can claim between €250 and €600 for flight delays over three hours under EU Regulation 261/2004, if the delay is the airline’s fault. Compensation depends on factors like flight distance, arrival delay, and airline responsibility. If your delay exceeds five hours, you have the right to cancel your flight and receive a full refund

Airlines must provide food, drinks, and hotel stays during extended delays, even when compensation isn’t owed, under the “Right to Care” rules.”