Patina Maldives announces latest transformative seasonal celebrations

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to immerse themselves in the latest chapter of its ongoing signature lifestyle programming, The Perpetual Journey. From October to December, the resort will offer a series of transformative wellness residencies, elite youth football camps by FC Bayern Munich, immersive seasonal celebrations, and a special retreat honouring purpose, presence, and intention.

Rooted in sustainability, wellbeing, creativity and mindful living, The Perpetual Journey continues to shape Patina Maldives’ identity as more than a luxury escape. Each experience is curated to awaken, restore and deepen connections - to self, to others, and to the natural world - all in the calm and splendour of the Maldivian archipelago. With each sunrise, ritual, match, and shared meal, guests are invited to slow down, reflect, renew, and return home changed.

Patina Wellness

Touch of Soul, until 14 November 2025

Spa at Patina Maldives

A deeply personal wellbeing experience awaits guests with Touch of Soul, a perpetual wellness journey in Kundalini Yoga, Numerology and Intuitive Reading, offering a deep dive into Kinesiotherapy, Psychosomatic Energetic Reading, and Regression Therapy.

The Ikigai Way: The Art of Living with Intention, 20 - 23 November 2025

Invited to embark on a four-day journey of renewal with Zen priest and sound artist, Yogetsu Akasaka, guests will explore sound meditations, voice activation, breathwork, embodied movement, and mindful rituals - each designed to awaken presence and guide them back to their Ikigai: a unique path of purpose, passion, and truth.

Yuki Nishikubo, 11 November - 31 December 2025

FC Bayern Munich Football Camp

Japanese practitioner Yuki Nishikubo brings her expertise in acupuncture and Shiatsu back to Patina Maldives. These modalities offer guests an opportunity for deep healing, balancing, and restoration through the wisdom of traditional Japanese therapeutic techniques.

Unforgettable Family Moments

FC Bayern Munich Football Camp with coach Christopher Loch, 25 – 29 October 2025

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich return to Patina Maldives for the third time with their signature five-day elite football camp. Young athletes aged 6-17yrs will be guided by UEFA A-Licensed coach Christopher Loch through technical, tactical, and team-development training in an inspiring island setting. A dynamic balance of focused sessions and restorative downtime ensures growth and fun.

Halloween, 31 October 2025

A family-friendly Halloween celebration in a tropical backdrop: kids’ activities, trick-or-treating, and a spooky beach dinner under the stars. A festive, eerie and playful night for all ages.

FC Bayern Munich Football Camp with coach Carsten Lakies, 23 – 27 December & 29 December 2025 – 2 January 2026

Continuing the Bayern Munich collaboration into the festive period, the last two five-day elite football camp editions offer young athletes up to five hours’ a day of intensive training in small group sessions by skilled coach Carsten Lakies. With two days to rest and recharge, players refine their skills while embracing the rhythm of island life. Limited spaces available.

Ocean Utopia: Festive at Patina Maldives, 20 December 2025 – 6 January 2026

Guests are invited to welcome the year-end by embarking on a journey of celebration and deep appreciation. This year’s theme, Ocean Utopia, is a love letter to nature’s rhythms, the ocean, and the local wildlife and community. Starlit gala dinners, a tree-lighting ceremony, a gingerbread house competition, a family football tournament, and sustainable seasonal décor await guests booking the festive getaway package, which offers 25 percent savings on one and two-bedroom villas for stays of four consecutive nights or more. The full festive programme will be revealed soon.

A three-night stay at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands inclusive of daily breakfast at Portico and a choice of 30-minute private yoga, sound healing, group snorkelling session or coral ceramic workshop, start from USD 2,160 (approx. GBP 1,590) for two sharing a one-bedroom beach pool villa.