Philippines Launches New Digital Nomad Visa – But the Number One Destination for Brits is Much Closer to Home

The Philippines has become the latest country to launch a digital nomad visa, joining a fast-growing list of nations competing to attract remote workers with promises of sunshine, adventure, and a better work-life balance.

But while Asia races to catch up with Europe in offering flexible visa options to lure remote workers abroad, new research conducted on behalf of AXA Global Healthcare reveals that the number one destination for British expats remains much closer to home.

Each country was assessed based on a set of core criteria important to British expats and remote workers, including cost of living, access to reliable wi-fi, safety, visa requirements, healthcare, education for children, and access to childcare, with Portugal coming out on top. Thanks to its sun-soaked climate, laid-back lifestyle, affordable living costs, high-quality healthcare, and welcoming expat communities, Portugal continues to be a favourite for Brits seeking a better work-life balance just a short flight from home.

The Philippines’ new visa follows similar moves by Japan and South Africa, as more countries recognise the economic value of attracting remote professionals. Meanwhile, AXA Global Healthcare’s survey shows that over a third (34%) of Brits would consider relocating abroad to work remotely, many with plans to bring their families along.

Sebastian Judez, relocation expert at AXA Global Healthcare, explains: "The Philippines launching its visa is part of a much wider shift; governments worldwide are realising how attractive remote workers are to the economy. But while the dream of working somewhere far-flung is appealing, many Brits are prioritising destinations that offer not only great weather, but also strong infrastructure, shorter travel times, and familiarity. That’s why Portugal is currently number one.”

According to AXA Global Healthcare's insights, these are the Top 5 Destinations for British Digital Nomads in 2025:

Portugal – User-friendly digital nomad visa, affordable lifestyle, excellent healthcare, and easy access back to the UK. Spain – Newly launched nomad visa, vibrant culture, affordable living, and strong infrastructure for remote workers. Italy – Emerging digital nomad scene, rich culture, and improving support for remote workers. Germany – Reliable infrastructure, world-class healthcare, high quality of life, and excellent schooling options. South Korea – Tech-driven lifestyle, world-leading internet speeds, excellent healthcare, and vibrant cities like Seoul.

As more destinations launch tailored schemes for remote workers, experts predict even fiercer competition among countries to attract British digital nomads, but for now, Europe remains the firm favourite.