Pierre & Vacances beyond the slopes: Discover a world of mountain adventures in the French Alps

Les Fermes de Méribel, Meribel

This winter season, go beyond the traditional skiing holiday and discover an array of mountain activities and experiences with Pierre & Vacances collection of Premium Residences across the French Alps.

There is something for everyone to enjoy, from exhilarating heli-skiing and paragliding, ideal for thrill-seekers, to ice climbing frozen waterfalls and snowmobiling through remote mountain valleys. Pierre & Vacances’ Premium Residences offer a sublime blend of comfort and luxury, with prime mountain access to discover an extraordinary alpine adventure beyond the slopes.

Arc 1950: For Adrenaline Seekers

● Arc 1950 is a pedestrianised, ski-in ski-out village with direct access to the expansive slopes of the Paradiski ski area.

Les Alpages de Réberty, Les Menuires

● The resort is a daredevil’s dream, with both heli-skiing and paragliding available for adventurers to enjoy.

● Experience the ultimate thrill of off-piste skiing in remote locations, flown by helicopter, or soar above the mountains on a tandem paragliding flight or solo adventure, and enjoy stunning aerial views of Mont Blanc and the breathtaking Alps.

● Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence Arc 1950 Le Village offers exclusive, spacious apartments with a contemporary alpine design, providing an enhanced level of comfort.

● Guests can enjoy to upscale amenities such as private wellness areas, an outdoor heated pool, priority service for ski passes and equipment

Dog sledding

● January weekly rates at Premium Residence Arc 1950 Le Village start from €2,063. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.

Avoriaz: For Unmatched Adventure

● Nestled in the heart of Portes-du-Soleil, Avoriaz is a picturesque, car-free ski destination renowned for its stunning alpine architecture and world-class slopes.

● Explorers and adventurers can enjoy an abundance of outdoor activities, from ice climbing to scaling frozen waterfalls, taking in the panoramic alpine views.

Paragliding

● Expert guides ensure a safe and thrilling experience tailored to your abilities, for an exhilarating challenge in a breathtaking setting.

● Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence L’Amara offers guests a luxurious ski-in, ski-out experience.

● Indulge in the five-star facilities including an indoor pool, spa, sauna and a children’s club.

● January 2025 weekly rates at Premium Residence L’Amara start from €5,383. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.

Flaine: For Sledding In All Forms

● Flaine is located in the Haute-Savoie department of the French Alps, nestled within the Grand Massif ski area, sitting at an altitude of 1,600 meters.

● Experience guided dog sledding in Flaine, led by professional mushers and a team of huskies, perfect for families, individuals, and small groups.

● Visitors can also enjoy traditional tobogganing or amp up the adventure with ice-driving sledges on dedicated courses.

● Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence Les Terrasses d’Hélios and Premium Residence Les Terrases d’Eos are luxurious residences offering ski-in, ski-out access and stunning views.

● The spacious apartments have access to a heated outdoor pool, restaurant and spa facilities.

● January 2025 weekly rates at Premium Residence Les Terrases d’Helios start from €1,691. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.

Méribel: For Uniquely Memorable Experiences

● Méribel combines picturesque landscapes with a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern luxury.

● Beyond world-class skiing, experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with airbag jumping and snowmobiling through untouched alpine landscapes.

● Visitors can even try their hand at the biathlon, a winter sport combining skiing and shooting, for a unique challenge.

● Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence L’Hévana offers luxurious self-catering apartments with modern amenities, including an indoor pool, sauna, and fitness room.

● The residence combines comfort, convenience, and proximity to nature for a premium experience.

● January 2025 weekly rates start at Premium Residence L’Hevana start from €3,346. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.