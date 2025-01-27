Pierre & Vacances beyond the slopes: Discover a world of mountain adventures in the French Alps
There is something for everyone to enjoy, from exhilarating heli-skiing and paragliding, ideal for thrill-seekers, to ice climbing frozen waterfalls and snowmobiling through remote mountain valleys. Pierre & Vacances’ Premium Residences offer a sublime blend of comfort and luxury, with prime mountain access to discover an extraordinary alpine adventure beyond the slopes.
Arc 1950: For Adrenaline Seekers
● Arc 1950 is a pedestrianised, ski-in ski-out village with direct access to the expansive slopes of the Paradiski ski area.
● The resort is a daredevil’s dream, with both heli-skiing and paragliding available for adventurers to enjoy.
● Experience the ultimate thrill of off-piste skiing in remote locations, flown by helicopter, or soar above the mountains on a tandem paragliding flight or solo adventure, and enjoy stunning aerial views of Mont Blanc and the breathtaking Alps.
● Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence Arc 1950 Le Village offers exclusive, spacious apartments with a contemporary alpine design, providing an enhanced level of comfort.
● Guests can enjoy to upscale amenities such as private wellness areas, an outdoor heated pool, priority service for ski passes and equipment
● January weekly rates at Premium Residence Arc 1950 Le Village start from €2,063. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.
Avoriaz: For Unmatched Adventure
● Nestled in the heart of Portes-du-Soleil, Avoriaz is a picturesque, car-free ski destination renowned for its stunning alpine architecture and world-class slopes.
● Explorers and adventurers can enjoy an abundance of outdoor activities, from ice climbing to scaling frozen waterfalls, taking in the panoramic alpine views.
● Expert guides ensure a safe and thrilling experience tailored to your abilities, for an exhilarating challenge in a breathtaking setting.
● Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence L’Amara offers guests a luxurious ski-in, ski-out experience.
● Indulge in the five-star facilities including an indoor pool, spa, sauna and a children’s club.
● January 2025 weekly rates at Premium Residence L’Amara start from €5,383. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.
Flaine: For Sledding In All Forms
● Flaine is located in the Haute-Savoie department of the French Alps, nestled within the Grand Massif ski area, sitting at an altitude of 1,600 meters.
● Experience guided dog sledding in Flaine, led by professional mushers and a team of huskies, perfect for families, individuals, and small groups.
● Visitors can also enjoy traditional tobogganing or amp up the adventure with ice-driving sledges on dedicated courses.
● Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence Les Terrasses d’Hélios and Premium Residence Les Terrases d’Eos are luxurious residences offering ski-in, ski-out access and stunning views.
● The spacious apartments have access to a heated outdoor pool, restaurant and spa facilities.
● January 2025 weekly rates at Premium Residence Les Terrases d’Helios start from €1,691. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.
Méribel: For Uniquely Memorable Experiences
● Méribel combines picturesque landscapes with a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern luxury.
● Beyond world-class skiing, experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with airbag jumping and snowmobiling through untouched alpine landscapes.
● Visitors can even try their hand at the biathlon, a winter sport combining skiing and shooting, for a unique challenge.
● Pierre & Vacances Premium Residence L’Hévana offers luxurious self-catering apartments with modern amenities, including an indoor pool, sauna, and fitness room.
● The residence combines comfort, convenience, and proximity to nature for a premium experience.
● January 2025 weekly rates start at Premium Residence L’Hevana start from €3,346. To book, please call 0870 0267 145 or visit www.pierreetvacances.co.uk.