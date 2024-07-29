Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New footage from a home security camera has captured the moment a plane crashed into the front garden.

A twin-engine Piper plane crashed in the front garden of a home in Roy, Utah on 25 July. According to FL360aero on X, formerly Twitter, said “two people inside the plane were treated for minor injuries and transported to the hospital.”

The page added on X: “Anthony Baugh was one of the first to hear about the crash when he watched the footage on his home security cameras. The footage shows a white twin-engine Piper PA-34 plane gliding across the lawn of his front yard.”

Shortly before 4 p.m., two people were onboard the aircraft when it crashed in front of a home in Roy, Utah, about 30 miles north of Salt Lake, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The identities of the two victims have not been released.

Home security footage captured the moment the plane smashed into the front yard. Multiple neighbours can be seen rushing toward the scene of the crash.