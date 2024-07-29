Plane crash: Home security camera captures moment plane crashes into front garden in Utah injuring two
A twin-engine Piper plane crashed in the front garden of a home in Roy, Utah on 25 July. According to FL360aero on X, formerly Twitter, said “two people inside the plane were treated for minor injuries and transported to the hospital.”
The page added on X: “Anthony Baugh was one of the first to hear about the crash when he watched the footage on his home security cameras. The footage shows a white twin-engine Piper PA-34 plane gliding across the lawn of his front yard.”
Shortly before 4 p.m., two people were onboard the aircraft when it crashed in front of a home in Roy, Utah, about 30 miles north of Salt Lake, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The identities of the two victims have not been released.
Home security footage captured the moment the plane smashed into the front yard. Multiple neighbours can be seen rushing toward the scene of the crash.
The incident damaged one home and nearby trees in the area. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into what caused the twin-engine Piper PA-34 to crash. The NTSB said it will release a preliminary report in about a month.
