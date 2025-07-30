A major technical failure at the NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre has brought parts of London’s airspace to a standstill, affecting Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eurocontrol, the EU-wide air traffic agency, said: “London control area (is) temporarily unavailable due to technical issues,” with the disruption beginning earlier this afternoon.

NATS, the UK’s air navigation service provider, acknowledged the issue and confirmed that the number of aircraft flying in the London control area is being restricted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released at 4.05pm, NATS said: “As a result of a technical issue at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre, we are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety, which is always our first priority.

“We apologise for any delays this may cause. Our engineers are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we are working closely with airlines to help minimise disruption. At this stage we cannot say how long it will be before operations are back to normal. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight.”

In an update at 4.30pm, Nats said the affected system has been restored, adding: “We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area. We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

London Gatwick Airport confirmed that no outbound flights are currently departing, stating: “A technical issue impacting NATS is affecting all outbound flights across the UK. There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with NATS to resume flights as quickly as possible. Inbound flights are still landing at the airport. Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline.”

Birmingham airport said “departing flights from many UK airports have been suspended”. Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports are being forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.

More than 700,000 passengers suffered disruption when flights were grounded at UK airports on August 28 2023 when Nats suffered a technical glitch while processing a flight plan.

What has British Airways said?

British Airways said they are “dealing with the impact of an Air Traffic Control issue that is affecting the vast majority of our flights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Whilst this is entirely outside of our control, we want to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience and assure them that our teams are working hard to get their journeys back on track as quickly as possible.”