Planning a Disney trip? Expert shares must-know strategies

January to March are some of the quietest times to book according to our experts, so if you've been dreaming of a Disney holiday now is the time to book.

Planning a Disney trip can be magical, but without the right strategy, long lines and crowded parks may dampen the experience. Jaimie Michaels, Editor at Disney travel planning experts MagicGuides, shares expert tips to ensure families get the most out of their trip.

Book tickets three to six months in advance

Planning a Disney trip should ideally be done well in advance. Spending about a year preparing and saving is a good idea, and paying for your trip around six months before your desired travel date is recommended. Disney releases special offers and discounts for tickets and rooms three to six months in advance.

Best times to visit: mid-January to mid-March, mid-September to mid-November

Avoiding peak times can save you a lot of hassle waiting in line during your trip. Additionally, visiting during less popular periods may allow you to find cheaper prices for hotels. On average, holiday periods such as New Year’s, Halloween, Christmas, and the Fourth of July are always busy. Ideal times to visit are between mid-January and mid-March, and then from mid-September to mid-November (excluding the Halloween period). These times are better to go as they have historically had fewer visitors due to children being in school and aren’t during holiday seasons. Additionally, Tuesday to Thursday are generally less crowded days and weekends will prove busiest.

New attractions and rides tend to draw big crowds, so be mindful of new openings, such as The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure, which debuts this fall. The show shouldn’t cause problems for anyone visiting though, so if it is something you or your family want to visit make sure to schedule your trip around its start so you can be some of the first to see the show.

Visit the most popular rides at the start or end of the day

Average wait times during peak periods can be up to 44 minutes, with some lines exceeding an hour. This is something to avoid where possible. During the day, the quietest times are early in the morning as soon as the park opens, or later at night if the park stays open past 9 p.m.

For rides specifically, ‘rope dropping’ can be an effective way to experience attractions that usually have long wait times. This involves arriving at the park early before rides open, and waiting to be among the first to board. You’re essentially waiting for the rope around the queue line to ‘drop’ so you can be at the front of the line. It can also be beneficial to wait until the evening to ride more popular rides as these will have shorter queues closer to the park’s closing. In the meantime, try and attend the rides and shows which are less busy during the day to maximize your time. Hollywood Studios and Epcot typically remain open until 9 p.m., meaning that after 7 p.m., rides tend to be less crowded as families go for dinner and smaller children go to bed.

Use Lightning Lane passes for top rides

Guests can now purchase Lightning Lane passes ahead of their trip - up to 7 days in advance of check-in if staying at a Disney Resort Hotel for stays of less than 14 days. With the Lightning Lane Multi Pass, visitors can pre-select up to three attractions per day to skip the queue (and try for even more selections once in the park). Some rides are excluded from the Multi Pass, but you can use a Single Pass for attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Flight of Passage, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The Single Pass, capped at two per day, allows you to skip the line for one ride. If you are an infrequent Disney visitor, it can be worth justifying the cost to make the best use of your time.

Book your dining reservations as soon as possible

It is important to book your dining reservations as early as possible as popular locations fill up fast. You can make these reservations up to 60 days in advance. Popular restaurants include the Space 220 Restaurant, Be Our Guest, Cinderella’s Royal Table and ‘Ohana. These have a limited number of tables, and you must book ahead. You can book reservations through the My Disney Experience app, there is a chance to try in-person walk-ups, though there is no guarantee you will get a spot at all if you resort to this. It is better to reserve as soon as possible, well ahead of your trip.

Use the My Disney Experience app for your trip

Another tip is to install the My Disney Experience app ahead of time. The app allows you to access the key services which helps you maximise your day. The My Disney Experience app allows you to access a map of the parks so you can see dining options, restrooms, how long the queues are as well as where characters are.

Additionally, you can also manage your trip through the app, including contactless payments, theme park entry, and PhotoPass. For dining, you can use the app to order food before you arrive at the pickup location. Once you arrive at the food stall, you let the app know you are there and it sends the order through, allowing you to skip queues and pick up your items once they are ready.

Visiting a Disney theme park offers a truly magical experience and booking your trip at least three to six months in advance ensures you get the best deals. By planning your dining options early, you can make your visit even more enjoyable and stress-free and ensure you have the most wonderful time.