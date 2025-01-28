P&O Cruises interactive pop-up stand returns

P&O Cruises retail pop up

Following successful activations in 2024, P&O Cruises pop-up stand returns to Bluewater shopping centre in January and is launching at Oxford Westgate in March 2025.

The interactive stand, which brings a P&O Cruises holiday to life for potential guests, features digital walls showcasing destinations around the world and a sensory lounge where visitors can explore the global itineraries on offer on tablets. Visitors will have the opportunity to enter a competition for a chance to win a holiday to the Norwegian fjords.

P&O Cruises expert team will be on site to offer expert advice and insider knowledge to those considering a cruise as their next holiday. Additionally, guests can book onsite to take advantage of the current promotional offers. On select weekends, visitors can get a taste of life onboard a P&O Cruises holiday with live music from onboard buskers as well as cocktails created using Golden Tide rum, an exclusive rum created by The Tidal Rum in collaboration with P&O Cruises.

The pop-up stands will be in Bluewater shopping centre’s Moon Court until February 2, 2025, and in Oxford Westgate shopping centre from March 1, to March 9, 2025.

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We were thrilled by the response to our retail pop-up programme throughout 2024. Returning to Bluewater and expanding to Oxford Westgate, during the peak holiday booking season, allows us to connect with even more people, helping them to understand the value and variety offered by a P&O Cruises holiday.”

For more information or to book, call P&O Cruises on 0345 356 9999, visit www.pocruises.com or visit a travel agent.