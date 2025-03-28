P&O Cruises offers savings of up to £400 on Mediterranean holidays

P&O Cruises Arvia in La Coruna, Spain

P&O Cruises has reduced the price of a number of Mediterranean holidays by up to £400 per cabin*.

The savings are available on selected holidays departing between 30 March 2025 and 27 September 2026, when booked by April 1, 2025. Additionally, deposits are reduced to 10%**.

Example itineraries include:

Mediterranean, 13-night cruise on Arvia from £1,369 per person

Arvia departs Southampton on a 13-night sailing on October 10, 2026, calling into La Coruna, Malaga, La Seyne-sur-Mer, Barcelona, and Cadiz.

Prices start from £1,369 per person, with £280 to spend onboard, based on two people sharing a sea view cabin, representing a total saving of £100.

A Conservatory Mini Suite starts from £2,379 per person, with £560 to spend onboard, representing a total saving of £400.

Spanish Mediterranean, 14-night cruise on Britannia from £1,799 per person

Britannia departs Southampton on July 18, 2025 on a 14-night Spanish exploration sailing, calling into Cadiz, Alicante, Mallorca (overnight), Cartegena and Gibraltar.

Prices start from £1,799 per person, with £350 to spend onboard, based on two people sharing a balcony cabin, representing a total saving of £200.

For full availability, call P&O Cruises on 0345 356 9999, visit www.pocruises.com or visit a travel agent.

Terms and conditions

*Applicable to new P&O Cruises Select Price bookings made between 27 March and 1 April 2025 on selected 14 night Mediterranean holidays departing between 30 March 2025 and 27 September 2026. Reduction amount shown of £200 is per person based on two people sharing a Mini-suite cabin on Arvia. Reduction amounts vary by cabin types. Prices are lower than previous period from 21 to 26 March 2025, and differ from the previous enhanced on-board spending money applicable on these sailings at that point. Applicable to the first two guests in a cabin only. Offer is not applicable to Inside or Suite cabins, Early Saver or Saver prices.

** 10% deposit applicable to new Select Price or Early Saver bookings made by 7 May 2025 on applicable departures from 25 June 2025 to 27 March 2027. Applicable to the first two guests in a cabin only. For bookings made after the balance due date the full amount will be due at time of booking. Offer is combinable with our current on-board spending money offer on qualifying departures. We reserve the right to withdraw this offer in whole or on individual cruises at any time.