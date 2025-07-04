P&O Cruises partners with Barbados chefs for first-of-its-kind island culinary experience

Celebrated culinary masters Sophie Michell, Adrian Cumberbatch and Damian Leach will create ‘A Taste of Barbados’ on board two ships.

Guests on Caribbean fly-cruise sailings on Arvia and Britannia will be treated to the new culinary experience throughout the season which runs from October 2025 to March 2026.

The ships will offer a range of authentic foodie events and local dishes in collaboration with the three chefs alongside signature Caribbean cocktails crafted by renowned mixologist Shane McClean.

P&O Cruises guests will have the opportunity to savour freshly prepared dishes made by the chefs as part of live cookery demonstrations as they share personal anecdotes about local life and the island's vibrant cuisine.

Sophie Michell, chef patron of the renowned Local & Co in Speightstown, Barbados, will curate a lavish five-course dinner for weekly hosted dinners in The Cookery Club on Britannia.

She will regularly attend these exclusive culinary occasions, engaging with guests about her menu and local food culture, and sharing stories about her life on the island. Reservations for the special hosted dinners can be made upon boarding.

Guests can also indulge in additional specially created dishes in the buffet, featuring favourite local ingredients selected by the chefs.

A Taste of Barbados will include dishes such as lobster, local fish, aromatic saltfish with roast breadfruit, ginger sweet potato purée and spiced pineapple chutney.

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “P&O Cruises is the only major cruise line to fly guests direct to the Caribbean from seven departure cities around the UK with itineraries designed specifically for British guests.

“Our aim is always to curate experiences for our guests which are unique and memorable. It is fitting that A Taste of Barbados will bring the island’s best chefs and top mixologist on board with a range of delicious dishes using the finest local produce.

“They will introduce an authentic Caribbean vibe with these very special events on board Arvia and Britannia, our newest ship and our flagship.”

1 . Contributed A taste of Barbados - Sophie Michell, chef patron of the renowned Local & Co in Speightstown Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed A taste of Barbados - Damian Leach known across Barbados and beyond as ‘The Breadfruit Man' Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed A taste of Barbados - sample dish Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed P&O Cruises - Arvia Photo: Submitted Share