Pod goals: Whitemead Forest Park reveals glamping glow-up

Mega Pod Deluxe Internal

Whitemead Forest Park, a woodland getaway in the heart of the Forest of Dean, has unveiled major upgrades to its glamping accommodation in time for the summer season.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately £95,000 has been invested in refurbishing four Megapod Deluxes and 11 Megapod Premiers in The Hollow, a charming glamping haven at the park, tucked beside the woodland.

The Megapod Deluxes have undergone a huge transformation, featuring improved ensuite facilities, new flooring, beds, soft furnishings and stylish headboards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mega Pod Deluxe accommodation, which sleep up to four, also boast custom-built woodwork with integrated lighting and handy cubby holes around the double beds, adding bespoke charm to these cosy pods.

Mega Pod Deluxe External

Renovations for the Megapod Deluxes were completed in collaboration with Gloucestershire-based interior design firm Calico Interiors.

Additionally, the Mega Pod Premiers, also sleeping up to four, have been repainted and refreshed with new furnishings.

Lauren Bynon, revenue and reservations manager at Whitemead Forest Park, said: “Our newly renovated glamping pods offer a luxurious alternative to traditional camping, combining the charm of the great outdoors with the comfort of home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the forest right on your doorstep, all you need to bring are the essentials. They're ideal for couples, families or friends looking for a stylish and memorable getaway.

“Each pod comes with an outdoor picnic area and parking for one car, so guests can explore as much or as little as they like, whatever the weather.”

The refurbishments coincide with the launch of Whitemead’s Spring into Summer sale, where guests can save 20% on selected breaks taken between 28 April – 28 July, including during May half term — when booked by 5 May.

Alongside the upgraded pods, guests can choose from a variety of additional glamping options, including B&B Pods for two and standard Mega Pods for four, offering all the essentials for a cosy escape. Both pet-friendly and pet-free glamping accommodation is available, making it an ideal choice for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond glamping, Whitemead offers a range of accommodation options, including apartments, bungalows with hot tubs and log cabins nestled among the trees. On-site leisure facilities include a heated swimming pool, spa pools, sauna, steam room and gym.

Whitemead Forest Park is owned by Boundless, the membership club for public sector and civil service workers – current or retired. Boundless members can save up to 20% on public prices at Whitemead, or an additional 10% off discounted rates, with membership starting from just £40 a year.

To book a glamping getaway or to find out more, visit: www.whitemead.co.uk/