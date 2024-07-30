Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two popular beaches in Spain have closed to locals and holidaymakers after deadly sea creatures were spotted.

Tamarit Beach and Altafulla Beach on the east coast are now closed after authorities caught sight of a Portuguese man o’war in the water, according to reports. Safety measures have been enforced to protect the public from the sea creatures' sting which can lead to death in some rare cases.

In recent years, the animals have become a more common sight in the region. Seven people were stung off Benidorm in June 2019, resulting in three beaches closing temporarily. Man o'war is often referred to as a jellyfish, but it's actually a form of siphonophore, a family of marine organisms closely related to jellyfish.

Two popular beaches in Spain have closed to locals and holidaymakers after deadly sea creatures were spotted. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The creature's tentacles are notorious, releasing venom that can paralyse and kill small fish and crustaceans. Children, elderly people and those with asthma and allergies are at risk of the sea creatures as its stings can cause fever, shock and respiratory distress.

The pain inflicted by a sting from the creatures, which are often found in groups of a thousand or more, typically lasts around 15 to 20 minutes and recommended treatment differs from an attack by a jellyfish. NHS advice to UK holidaymaker who believe they have been stung by a jellyfish is to: “Get help if possible. Ask a lifeguard or someone with first aid training for help.

“Rinse the affected area with seawater (not freshwater) and remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card. Soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes – use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it.