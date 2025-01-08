Portugal holiday top tips: What’s new in the Algarve for 2025

Diving in the Algarve

The Algarve in southern Portugal reveals some exciting NEW hotel openings, events, and key milestones for the year ahead.

2024 was yet another successful year for the region, with highlights including recognition as the most affordable European holiday destination according to the Holiday Money Report from Post Office Travel Money and winning ‘The World’s Leading Beach Destination’ title for the third time at the 2024 World Travel Awards. As a result, the Algarve’s tourism numbers have continued to increase month-on-month.

Throughout 2025, there are an abundance of things to see and do for families, solo travellers and couples in the Algarve, as the region continues to diversify its offerings as an all year-round destination. And with 300 days of sunshine and a golden coastline that stretches over 200 kms, the region will keep visitors wanting to come back for more.

NEW HOTEL OPENINGS

Santa Barbara de Nexe Walking Festival

In a rare position with one of the region’s most loved beaches on its doorstep, Kimpton Atlântico Algarve embraces the spirit of its location, just a stone's throw from the vibrant town of Albufeira, providing effortless immersion in the country’s cultural richness through its food, drink, spa, wellness, and curated experiences. The elegant boutique hotel will open in Q2 2025.

Whilst, 3HB Ria is set to open in 2025, this brand-new contemporary hotel will add to 3HB’s expanding Algarve portfolio and will be their second hotel in historic Faro, alongside 3HB Faro.

3HB Falésia Mar boasts a prime location over the idyllic Praia da Falésia and is just moments away from the city of Albufeira and the stunning village of Olhos d’Água. This beachfont hotel is an ideal pick for couples, families and friends. The hotel is currently under renovation and will reopen in 2025.

Scheduled to open in July 2025, PortoBay Blue Ocean will feature extensive green spaces and breathtaking views of Falésia Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. All rooms have private balconies and cosy yet contemporary decor. Amenities include two restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, gym and sports field.

PortoBay Blue Ocean

Algarve Marriott Salgados Golf Resort & Conference Center, near Salgados Beach and the Salgados Lagoon Nature Reserve, is a luxurious retreat set amidst the stunning landscapes of the Algarve, offering panoramic views of both the beach and the Salgados Golf Course. It is currently being rebranded and will reopen in May 2025 following an extensive redesign.

NEW EVENTS

Santa Barbara de Nexe Walking Festival, Faro (7-9 February): The much-anticipated Santa Barbara de Nexe Walking Festival will debut in 2025. The event will focus on popular culture and celebrate the richness of this rural location through numerous walks, entertainment, workshops and other activities.

Volta Algarve, Portimão to Alto do Malhão (19-23 February): The 51st Volta Algarve bike race will take place in 2025, debuting a new route. Spectators will be able to watch some of the world’s best cyclists compete across the five stages of the race. Soudal Quick-Step and Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe will be the two teams at the centre of the competition, once again. Ethan Hayter, Maximilian Schachmann and Ilan Van Wilder are among the athletes already confirmed for February’s race.

National Gastronomy Day, Albufeira (26 July): The Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Similar Establishments of Portugal (AHRESP) revealed that National Gastronomy Day will be celebrated in the Algarve in 2025. Albufeira will be the stage for this great festival of Portuguese gastronomy, celebrating bivalves with a particular tribute to razor clams and cockles, central to many of the region’s specialty dishes.

2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Portimão (7-9 November): MotoGP has announced a two-year agreement with the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, confirming the iconic venue on the calendar for 2025 and 2026. The 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix will take place at the Portimão racetrack. Since its debut, the AIA has hosted some true classics and milestone moments across the six Grands Prix staged at the venue so far. Portimão is a perfect backdrop for MotoGP, matching up a fantastic racing venue with a fan-favourite destination.

NEW WAYS TO EXPERIENCE THE ALGARVE

Diving enthusiasts can discover three very diverse dive sites in the Algarve, that are completely unique...

Pedra do Valado Marine Natural Park, one of the first protected marine parks in Portugal and the largest coastal reef in the region, is located between Albufeira and Lagoa. This unique reef, with a rich biodiversity, offers divers a perfect natural environment to explore marine life.

The award-winning EDP Art Reef is an underwater exhibition, less than two kilometres off the coast of Albufeira. It’s the first of its kind in the country and created by the famous Portuguese graffiti and street artist Alexandre Farto, also known as Vhils.

Situated off Portimão is the Ocean Revival Underwater Park, this park includes four sunken decommissioned navy ships, creating the world's largest artificial reef and a habitat that attracts and sustains diverse marine life.

NEW FLIGHT ROUTES

Direct flight between Faro and New York to begin operations in 2025: United Airlines will begin operations of the first direct air link between Faro and New York/Newark (USA) in May 2025. The flight will operate four times a week, making it easier for US visitors to directly visit Portugal’s Algarve region.

OTHER NEWS

Faro Airport prepares to celebrate 60 years as the gateway to the Algarve: Since 1965, when Faro Airport opened as the gateway to the Algarve and welcomed 10,034 passengers that year, the airport has grown and it is anticipated to welcome 10 million passengers in 2025, its 60th year of operation.

For further information on the Algarve, please visit www.visitalgarve.pt