Press Pause, Hit Play: Recreate Joanna Page’s Fantastic Family Staycation with Hoseasons

Darwin Forest

In a world of endless to-do lists and digital distractions, finding real moments to connect as a family can feel impossible. That’s why presenter, actress and mum-of-four Joanna Page took her family on a ‘playcation’ with Hoseasons, showcasing the experience on her Instagram via a selection of stories and a reel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family’s recent long weekend at Hoseasons Darwin Forest showcased just how powerful a simple getaway can be when it’s focused on play, presence, and togetherness.

Embracing the benefits of quality holiday time away together, the family enjoyed a host of on-site activities including archery, swimming and Sea Scooters, plus delicious meals in the on-site restaurant throughout the trip hosted by staycation experts Hoseasons.

Joanna Stayed At: Hoseasons Darwin Forest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleeps 6. 3 bedrooms.

This luxurious retreat is just a stone’s throw from the Peak District offering direct access to scenic walking trails including Matlock Moors, making it perfect for exploration.

The Chatsworth Elite Vogue 3 Spa offers spacious open-plan living hugged by large windows that fill the space with natural light and views of the woodland setting. Patio doors open to a deck with a bubbling outdoor hot tub and furniture positioned for relaxation.

The living area features plush sofas, TV, and a fully-equipped kitchen. The master bedroom has an ensuite and there’s also two additional twins and an extra bathroom, perfect for larger groups and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Hoseasons Darwin Forest, adventure-seekers can try their hand at archery, body zorbing, tennis, Sea Scooters, orienteering and more. There’s also a heated indoor pool, sauna, and spa treatments for a spot of indulgence.

Younger kids can check out the Little Monkeys indoor play centre and Teens might like to head to the Activity Den which is home to pool tables, air hockey and an arcade games room.

Most of the lodges are pet-friendly, meaning the whole family can enjoy the holiday. Dogs are also welcome at the onsite Foresters Bar and Restaurant, ensuring no need for a doggy-bag!

The nearby Peak District National Park offers a chance to explore stunning landscapes and visit picturesque villages. Joanna and her family stopped off at nearby Gulliver’s World for an adrenaline filled adventure, a short drive from their lodge (45-minutes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 3-night stay for up to 6 people in the Chatsworth Elite Vogue 3 Spa at Hoseasons Darwin Forest costs from £665 in June and from £809 in July.

4-night and 7-night stays are also available.

Other accommodation types are available.

Hoseasons offer UK holidays to help parents switch off and spend meaningful time with their kids.

Book online at hoseasons.co.uk or call 0345 498 6060