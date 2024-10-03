Private jets for pets: K9 JETS announces 2025 routes and new service to Toronto

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

K9 JETS, the world’s first pet-dedicated, pay-per-seat, private jet service, has announced its expanded 2025 flight schedule and the introduction of a new route from London to Toronto.

Launched in March 2023, British-based K9 JETS has transformed the way that pets travel. K9 JETS offers a safe, convenient and unique experience where dogs and cats can fly comfortably with their owners, side by side in the cabin, providing an alternative to traditional pet air travel in cargo.

Responding to growing demand, K9 JETS has increased the frequency of some of its most popular routes from London. From 2025, its London to New Jersey service will operate three times per month, whilst the London to Dubai route will fly monthly for the remainder of 2024, offering pet owners even more flexibility, whether that’s for general holidaying or home relocation.

Additionally, K9 JETS has introduced a new route from London to Toronto, which launches on 23rd November 2024, alongside existing operations to Dubai, Los Angeles and New Jersey, allowing customers and their pets the opportunity to visit the popular Canadian city.

Adam Golder, Co-Founder of K9 JETS, commented: "We're pleased to offer our customers and their pets even more opportunities to explore the world in style. Our expanded schedule and new route to Toronto from London reflects our dedication to providing a unique alternative to traditional pet shipping, allowing owners and their pets to travel safely side-by-side.

"At K9 JETS, we work closely with our customers to ensure that both they and their pets have a safe and enjoyable travel experience. For the remainder of this year, we continue to operate flights from London to destinations including Dubai, Los Angeles and New Jersey, and following customer feedback, we have expanded our destination network and increased the schedule frequency of our most loved routes for 2025.

“We look forward to announcing new destinations in the coming months as we continue to grow our operations.”

K9 JETS also flies to Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, Los Angeles, Milan and Paris from New Jersey. For more information, please visit: k9jets.com.