Private jets & paddock passes: The ultimate VIP F1 weekend in Austria

F1 race

Calling all F1 fans seeking the ultimate luxury experience! Mirai Flights, the private jet booking platform, in partnership with Ritz Carlton, is offering a special package at the upcoming Austria Grand Prix (27th - 29th June 2025) in Spielberg involving private jet transfers from Vienna to the race track each day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique package costs £63,383 and includes:

Three nights in a Signature Suite at the Ritz Carlton Vienna for two guests. The Ritz-Carlton Vienna is located in four historic 19th-century palaces in the heart of the capital and features a spa and rooftop bar with breath-taking views. Guests will experience the finest of luxury in a Signature Suite, seamlessly blending modern elegance with the timeless beauty of Vienna's rich heritage. With original historical frescoes, each Signature Suite is a celebration of Vienna’s music, art, and architecture.

A private jet flight from Vienna to the Red Bull Ring and back per day (three days in total). A private transfer will collect guests and take them straight to the airport as part of a personalised service from the moment they step outside the hotel. On arrival at the private terminal, guests will be greeted by a dedicated concierge from Mirai Flights, ensuring every detail of the journey is meticulously handled. After swift security checks and boarding, guests will be soaring above the clouds, sipping on the finest champagne, and the excitement can begin to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddock Ticket, F1

The flight time and schedule are customised to the individual preferences of the guests. An important benefit of travelling by private jet is time efficiency. Any Grand Prix event is infamous for long traffic queues but instead, guests can benefit from a relaxed, fuss-free and luxurious mode of air travel that can get them to the race on time and in style.

Upon landing, a private transfer will take guests straight to the Red Bull Ring, one of the most scenic of all the Grand Prix tracks, with breath-taking views of the Styrian Alps. The package also includes two Paddock Passes per day (three days in total) with exclusive behind-the-scenes Formula 1 access. The passes provide guests with exclusive entry to the Paddock Club with premium hospitality. Prime viewing, insider experiences and impressive food and beverage options are included.

“We are proud to partner with Ritz Carlton to present this once in a lifetime package. Not only does it provide access to one of the most exciting Formula 1 events of the year, but it also means guests can experience ultra luxury with private jet transfers, creating lifelong memories. We urge interested customers to book as soon as possible to avoid missing out.” said Vlada Schindelar, Head of Business Development of Mirai Flights.

The package also provides a fantastic opportunity to see everything the capital, Vienna, has to offer. From visiting Kunsthistorisches Museum to delve into the city’s rich art scene and attending a concert at Wiener Musikverein to exploring the Schönbrunn Grand Palace and enjoying the traditional Vietnamese atmosphere at Café Central, there is so much to enjoy in this enchanting destination.

For more information visit their website: mirai.flights or download the Mirai Flights app on the App Store or get it on Google Play.