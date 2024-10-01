Public transport figures: More people are using trains but bus journeys are falling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newly released data from the Department for Transport has revealed that, since 2002 surface rail is the only mode of public transport that has seen an increase in average number of trips per person per year as other modes of public transport experiencing a decline.

Surface rail saw an increase of 36%, London Underground was second with a -5% decrease and London buses were third with a -19% decrease.

Mode of Public Transport; Percentage Change from 2002-2023

Surface Rail 36%

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motion blurred anonymous people walking inside large railway terminus platform

London Underground -5%

London Buses -19%

Other Local Buses -46%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local bus services outside London saw the largest decrease, with a 46% decline.

When looking at the average number of miles travelled per person per year surface rail again topped the list between 2002 and 2023 with a 16% rise. All other modes of transport saw decreases.

Mode of Public Transport; Percentage Change from 2002-2023

Surface Rail 16%

London Underground -10%

London Buses -17%

Other Local Buses -40%

It is also worth noting that, on average, people travelled the longest distance by surface rail in 2023 compared to other types of public transport, with 504 miles travelled per person. This marks an 11% increase compared to 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the gender distribution of rail passengers, males and females were almost equal, with men taking slightly more journeys in 2023, averaging 19 trips, while women averaged 18.

Males, however, travelled a longer distance by surface rail, with 525 miles per person compared to 485 miles for females.

When analysing age groups, males aged 21-29 made the most rail journeys within their gender group, while for females, the most popular age group was 17-20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Somerset Railway, which analysed the regional figures, revealed that, when compared with 2002, Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest increase in the average number of trips per person using surface rail, with a staggering 175% rise. The North West came second (75%), and the South West third (60%).

Region; Percentage change from 2002 - 2023

Yorkshire and the Humber 175%

North West 75%

South West 60%

West Midlands 33%

East of England 31%

London 16%

North East 0%

East Midlands 0%

The North East and East Midlands rounded out the table with no increases in rail usage.

Commenting on the findings, Samantha White from West Somerset Railway said: “It is fascinating to see that, over time, while other modes of public transport have become less popular, surface rail continues to thrive with a 36% increase in average trips per person per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also interesting to note that, at a regional level, while some areas have seen little increase, others have witnessed a rail usage boom, such as Yorkshire and the Humber, with its significant rise.”