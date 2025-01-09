Pullman Maldives Maamutaa: A Maldivian fitness retreat

Sunrise yoga

Set amidst 18 hectares of lush tropical flora and fauna, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is redefining fitness in the Maldives. New for 2025, the resort is offering guests a selection of programmes from Radical Fitness, a global leader in the fitness industry, specialising in the development of innovative group fitness training programmes.

Nestled in the Southern Maldives on Maamutaa Island within the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, the resort boasts 122 decadent villas, including two exclusive Aqua Villas featuring bedrooms submerged beneath the turquoise waters – two out of three under-water villas available in the Maldives. The resort is surrounded by lush vegetation which encircles a natural lake, sun-kissed beaches, plus one of the region's largest and deepest lagoons.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa continues to champion holistic wellness through thoughtfully curated programmes that integrate fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. Following a highly successful Fit Week which was led by Hussain Zinan, founder of TEMPO and the Maldives’ most decorated fitness professional, the resort will now be offering guests FightDo, a high-energy fitness class featuring combative moves synchronized to music and FactorF, suspension training and circuit training on the beach, where guests can enjoy challenging and fun sessions against the backdrop of the ocean vista.

Alongside the resort’s fully equipped gym and dedicated fitness spaces, the island features a Fit Trail jogging route which circles the whole of the island. Other highlights include floating yoga, waterobics, beach volleyball, tennis and sunset yoga. Guests can also enjoy healthy dining options throughout the resort, including the nutritious Power Active Breakfast at Sol Rising and plant-based offerings at Phat Chameleon, the resort’s renowned vegan and vegetarian restaurant.

With its newly certified recreation team and the success of Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa looks ahead to expanding its wellness initiatives. The resort is committed to collaborating further with industry experts like Hussain Zinan and TEMPO to elevate guest experiences and inspire healthier lifestyles for the team on the island as well.

