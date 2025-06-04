Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa to open its doors this summer

Opening in July 2025, Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa – Oasis del Mar will redefine the luxury experience on Mallorca’s sparkling southwest coast. This eagerly awaited flagship resort marks a bold new chapter for Puro Group, introducing a first-of-its-kind concept on the island that seamlessly blends the vibrant yet relaxed beach club spirit of Purobeach with the boutique sophistication of Puro Hotels.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A New Era of Beachside Living

True to its name, Oasis del Mar is nestled on the sun-drenched hills of Santa Ponsa with sweeping views of the sea. The resort blends laid-back luxury with the vibrant rhythm of Mediterranean livingWith 160 individually designed rooms and suites, Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa offers a harmonious blend of contemporary design and Mediterranean charm. Ranging from the tranquil Flow Standard Rooms to the elevated Purobeach Signature Suites, the accommodation blends spacious design with a palette of natural, calming tones. Select suites also include private outdoor spaces, featuring sunbeds or open-air showers, offering an added layer of relaxation.

There are two outdoor swimming pools to choose from providing distinct atmospheres to suit every mood. The adults-only pool offers a tranquil, elevated retreat for relaxation and slow living, while the family-friendly pool is ideal for sun-soaked gatherings with loved ones. With poolside service, comfortable loungers, and views across Mallorca’s Santa Ponsa Bay, guests can seamlessly shift from energised mornings to cocktail-filled afternoons.

Adults-only pool

An Oasis within another

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For guests who want to prioritise self-care during their stay, Puro Wellness is a holistic space dedicated to conscious luxury and sensory renewal. In partnership with Seaskin Life, Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa offers exclusive treatments and rituals crafted with 100% organic, Mediterranean-sourced skincare.

The Puro Wellness concept also offers exclusive wellness experiences for in-house guests from The Ultimate Oasis Experience, a tailored wellness programme for guests staying five nights or more, to the Element Reset, a three-day anti-stress programme.

The property will also feature a multifunctional sports area catering to every fitness enthusiast allowing guests to remain as active or as relaxed as they desire during their stay. Complementing this, morning yoga sessions are available offering a perfect addition to an already relaxing stay. For its inaugural season, Purobeach Resort is partnering with select off-site golf clubs on the island, offering guests exclusive access to premier golfing facilities.

Restaurant

Culinary Journeys with Soul

Dining at Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa is an experience to savour, guided by flavour, creativity, and a deep respect for Mediterranean produce. At the heart of the resort lies Purobeach, offering Puro’s gastronomic cosmopolitan concept M3 Cuisine, fusing the flavours of Miami, Marrakech & Melbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The elegant à la carte restaurant, ONA serves up a refined fusion of Mediterranean and international flavours, best enjoyed at golden hour with sea views. For those craving variety, Mantra, theresort’s buffet restaurant, serves breakfast and dinner featuring seasonal ingredients, live cooking stations, and a relaxed indoor-outdoor setting that encourages guests to linger and savour each moment. The Purobeach Café’s menu highlights inventive use of simple ingredients, offering nourishing options suited to relaxed mornings and casual lunches.

A Destination on the Rise

The main pool

Just 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca Airport, Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa – Oasis del Mar is perfectly positioned to immerse guests in the natural beauty and vibrant energy of the Calvià region. With its white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a backdrop of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, Calvià offers a picturesque setting for relaxation and adventure. Guests at Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa can explore a wealth of activities, from sailing and water sports to golfing and boutique shopping.