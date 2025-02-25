Quadrupled: Calls for new road links across Great Britain

Driving on a Road

Calls for new road links across Great Britain have quadrupled.

YouGov data analysed by Allen Leasing reveals which transport provisions people want to see the most government investment in.

Public demand for new road links in England, Scotland, and Wales has surged by 300% over the past five years.

In fact, almost a quarter of Brits feel new road links are essential.

Thinking about transport provision in Britain today, which of the following would you most like to see the government invest in?

While support for new road links has increased dramatically, public demand for government investment in buses has dropped by 61% over the past five years.

Support for widening or upgrading existing roads has declined the most, dropping by 81%.

Chanel Boddington from Allen Leasing commented, “Britain’s transport network is under pressure, and the public is demanding real investment in infrastructure. The surge in demand for brand-new road links and long-distance rail improvements highlights the need for more efficient, reliable, and connected travel options.

“At the same time, declining interest in buses and cycling infrastructure suggests growing dissatisfaction with current services. Buses remain a vital lifeline for communities when personal vehicle access is limited, yet public confidence in them seems to be waning.

“Investing in the right infrastructure isn’t just about building roads and strengthening public transport links; it’s about connecting communities, giving people back their time, easing travel stress and driving economic growth.”