Quarter of Brits don't know what to do if they have a medical emergency while abroad

User (UGC) Submitted

As the first case of Mpox has been detected in the UK, World Nomads’ Travel Anxiety Report 2024 has revealed more than a quarter of British holidaymakers don’t know what they would do if they needed medical attention abroad,

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a third (38%) of Brits have experienced a medical situation whilst abroad, including more than two-thirds of 18-24-year-olds (67%) though more than half of them (54%) do not take out travel insurance policies when travelling abroad.

For those who do take out travel insurance, medical emergencies are the main reason for taking out insurance. Nearly half (48%) of travelling Brits, who filled out the World Nomads’ survey, are most concerned about the cost of treatment abroad, underscoring the financial risks of medical emergencies, while nearly three in five (58%) Brits prioritise coverage for medical emergencies or evacuations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past three months, average World Nomads claims in the UK and EU for injuries were £1304.77, whilst treatment for illness were £752.92

One in three (32%) holidaymakers worry about access to quality healthcare, reflecting concerns about the adequacy of medical facilities abroad. Nearly a third (31%) are concerned about being able to return home after a medical emergency, highlighting the importance of repatriation coverage

As a response to these findings, World Nomads has integrated a new Air Doctor service into its travel insurance policies. The service connects travellers to private doctors and medical advice in destinations where public health services may be overstretched and/or unable to treat international travellers. The feature is available for World Nomads on all Standard and Explorer plans on both Single Trip and Annual Multi-Trip policies.

Jonathan Frankham, General Manager UK and Europe at World Nomads, says: “We know Brits treasure their holidays, and our Travel Anxiety Report highlights that getting ill on holiday is a significant stress – especially as we head towards winter and the Christmas holidays. Air Doctor is a welcome addition as it’s cashless and claimless and breaks down language barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feature is designed to reduce the stress and burden of navigating a foreign health care system where it isn’t necessary, and it provides another seamless experience for our customers.

“Moreover, it also reduces out-of-pocket costs for customers because it removes need to attend A&E services for comparatively minor ailments, along with automated payouts, meaning that there’s no need to pay out and claim later.”

World Nomads customers can access Air Doctor via the World Nomads app or website, where they will be able to:

Search for a doctor in their destination city.

Choose between in-person or telemedicine consultations.

Book an appointment directly through the platform.

Pay for services using their World Nomads travel insurance, with reimbursement options available.

To find out more or purchase a policy, visit www.worldnomads.com/uk