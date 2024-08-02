Watch more of our videos on Shots!

R Collection Hotels has opened two new Beach Clubs at its 5-star hotels in Lake Como and Portofino for 2024 and beyond.

R Collection opens two stunning Beach Clubs for 2024

Lake Como

Visitors to Lake Como this summer can enjoy a new experience at Victoria Beach. This historic lido has undergone a full renovation and opens on 15th July at the 5-star Grand Hotel Victoria in Menaggio.

Marina Di Bardi

Victoria Beach has direct Lake access as well as a swimming pool and kids pool, all day dining at Erre Restaurant, pool bar and patio bar, sun loungers and gazebos. A programme of live music is planned throughout the summer.

Open daily from 10am until midnight (beach and pool access 10am to 7pm) entry to Victoria Beach is available from €50 per spot which includes two sunbeds, towels and water. Gazebos are available from €220 for up to three people which also includes a fruit platter, bottle of champagne, towels and water, and a table and armchair area next to the Gazebo itself.

The Beach Club is open to all visitors, although guests of R Collection’s Grand Hotel Victoria have access to an area reserved only for hotel residents.

Grand Hotel Victoria is a 19th Century property with stunning lake and garden-views, gourmet restaurants, its own heated swimming pool and extensive spa. Rooms available from €1,300 per night.

Grand Hotel Victoria

Portofino

Marina Di Bardi, Grand Hotel Bristol’s Beach Club, offers guests a private beach, restaurant and bar overlooking the turquoise waters of the riviera in the village of Zoagli. Opened this year, it features sunbeds on the sand and on the platform above, looking out over the waves with direct access to the crystal clear water, and the area’s only rooftop bar.

Open from 9am every morning, and with restaurant tables also available, including memorable Sunday brunches, Marina Di Bardi is a haven of peace, privacy and elegance during the day, while the rooftop and deck transform into a buzzing bar with DJ sets and signature cocktails as the sun goes down. Entry is available from €95 per spot which includes two sunbeds.

Evoking thoughts of Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel, the pastel pink Grand Hotel Bristol overlooking Portofino offers 80 freshly renovated rooms and suites with panoramic views of the gulf and surrounding verdant park. Rooms available from €416 per night.

For further information on R Collection Hotels visit: www.rcollectionhotels.it

For the Beach Clubs visit: www.victoriabeach.it and www.marinadibardibeach.it