The modern, vibrant decor is a winner at Radisson Blu Hotel Royal Dublin | Radisson Blu

Dublin - the city so cool it blends incredible old and untouchable new with that unique charm which attracts millions from across the globe every year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My first visit to this most beloved of cities left me in a whirl of excitement. So much to do, see, eat and drink but so little time.

We had decided to take the ferry across the seas so we could make our way easily around but the truth is, we needed much longer than a weekend to truly be able to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our two-night trip left us feeling that we'd seen the most famous attractions but that there is much more to explore beneath the surface that most tourists get to experience.

We stayed in the Radisson Blu Hotel Royal Dublin and it offered an ideal base for everything we wanted to do. The hotel reception screams hip. The artworks are vibrant and colourful, although might not be to everyone's taste. The décor throughout the entire building is edgy and fun - this is comfortable with the most modern twist.

The lovely court yard outside the hotel also includes the lovely restaurant where we dined | Radisson Blu

Our room was stylish and sleek. The colour schemes are not what you expect in a standard hotel but the bold shades make a winning statement.

There is parking underneath the hotel which is something of a rarity in big cities and, perhaps most importantly, it isn't overly expensive. But there is plenty to see within Dublin by foot and, if you're happy to get your daily steps in, you really don't need a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a couple of minutes walk from the hotel is Dublin Castle. It has lovely gardens which are a delight to wander around as well as plenty of exhibitions in the area for art or history lovers. The contrast between old and new carries through the buildings and back into the hotel, which proudly boasts a large, shiny golden map of ‘old Dubline’ in the lobby.

This is a city which is full of tourists but that doesn't stop the locals being friendly and happy to help. The atmosphere is great wherever you go, particularly if you happen to pop into one of the many traditional pubs for the compulsory pint of 'fresh' Guinness.

The Radisson Blu staff are particularly keen to answer questions if it is your first time to Dublin or you need advice on where to go. And make sure you find time for a chat with concierge David who has wonderful tips and stories, he might even sing you a quick line from Frank Sinatra if you are lucky.

The hotel is located in what is described as Dublin's newest civic quarter, just a couple of minutes walk from the heart of the city and a great addition. It is thoughtfully designed with nice outdoor spaces to dine or just take the weight off your feet after trekking the tourism trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striking exterior of Radisson Blu Hotel Royal Dublin | Radisson Blu

We opted to have dinner on the Old Town Wine Bar & Restaurant. Don't be fooled by the name, this is a new venue with interior design that is still sparkling with freshness and originality.

If the devil is in the detail, everything about Old Town is truly sinful. The cocktails are crafted to perfection, the menu has been thoughtfully put together and even the dishes your food is served on win bonus points for originality. It is worth ordering the olives just to see them served in a glass container which mimics a partially opened tin.

The classy cocktail joint is the perfect venue to take a group of girls and gossip the evening away while sharing laughter and tapas. I will definitely be trying a wine flight on my next visit and the staff always hit the target with the recommendations. Some of the dishes are recommended for sharing but others are quite sufficient to serve as a main course.

We jumped straight in with both a cheese board and charcuterie. Combined with a well selected glass of wine, it is the perfect way to spend quality time together. There are several fish and seafood options but I would definitely recommend the prawns which are very generously seasoned with garlic, fresh chilli and smoked olive oil. The tuna tartare also deserves a mention for both taste and presentation - just beautiful. The highlight from the mains is the beef, tenderly cooked with onions, pancetta, morals and stout ... what else could you want in Dublin?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What you need to know ... Radisson Blu Royal Hotel Dublin can be found at Golden Ln, Dublin 8, D08 VRR7, Ireland. Set in the city centre, this upscale modern hotel is a 6-minute walk from St Patrick's Cathedral and a 7-minute walk from Dublin Castle. Rooms are available from £140.

Back at the hotel, which is only a few metres away, there is a lively bar where we wrapped up the evening and, for those who want to stay under one roof, we heard very good things about dinner at The Dyflin Bar.

Breakfast has a wide range of buffet items including some traditional Irish offerings which might tickle your fancy. You can go for the ultra healthy smoothy, yoghurt and fresh fruit options or be a little bit more wicked and treat yourself to a fry-up. Make sure you save room for the delicious Irish breads though.

Radisson Blu Dublin is a very modern hotel and not overly pricey. It is very popular with all ages and ideal for a quick visit to Dublin whether you're with your family after a quiet break or friends wanting a wild party. What makes it such a pleasure to visit is how that combines with the old-fashioned tradition of good customer service and a warm Dublin welcome.