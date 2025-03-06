Radisson Hotel Group introduces “Extra Mile Incentive Travel by Radisson Hotels” to redefine and enhance company culture

The launch of “Extra Mile Incentive Travel” has been endorsed by SITE

Radisson Hotel Group has partnered with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) to introduce “Extra Mile Incentive Travel by Radisson Hotels”, a new incentive travel offer helping to further enhance the guest experience through curated, authentic and immersive travel experiences.

Extra Mile Incentive Travel by Radisson Hotels is a unique program designed to deliver curated, authentic, and immersive travel experiences that reward and inspire teams and clients. Endorsed by the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), the world’s only association dedicated exclusively to incentive travel, this initiative is set to redefine corporate reward experiences and ensure that every stay is inspiring as well as rewarding.

The launch of “Extra Mile Incentive Travel”, endorsed by SITE, highlights Radisson Hotel Group’s dedication to providing exceptional guest and travel experiences that strengthen business relationships. The program offers access to nearly 200 properties across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, with each hotel carefully chosen for its unique appeal, design, and premium location.

From vibrant cities to tranquil resorts, these hotels have expert local teams who curate among others off-menu dining experiences that are original and authentic, with group dining being named the most appreciated activity in an incentive travel program (51%) in the 2024 Incentive Travel Index survey. Additionally, the Extra Mile Incentive Travel venues offer privileged access to unique event spaces from small intimate gatherings to Gala dinners, with options to secure exclusive use of a venue, personalized to a client’s needs.

The Extra Mile Incentive Travel by Radisson Hotels will redefine and enhance company culture

Commenting on the new offering, Angela Graun, VP Sales Operations & Meetings & Events Global, said, "Incentive travel plays a critical role in driving organizational success by recognizing and rewarding excellence. Extra Mile Incentive Travel by Radisson Hotels combines the Group’s extensive expertise in hospitality with SITE’s industry-leading standards to offer bespoke experiences that not only motivate and inspire but also create lasting memories that strengthen relationships and elevate business outcomes.”

According to the 2024 Incentive Travel Index survey, incentive travel is becoming an expected part of compensation, with 55% of senior leadership viewing incentive travel as an essential strategic differentiator or source of competitive advantage. Additionally, 68% of respondents indicated that travel is becoming more valued as a reward than previous generations and 58% of respondents said they see incentive travel playing a more distinct role in motivation and culture building.

The travel experiences offered in the Extra Mile Incentive Travel program not only aim to enhance corporate culture building but also strive to strengthen business relationships. All selected properties are renowned for their impeccable standard of service with all Extra Mile Incentive Travel venues meeting rigorous training standards developed in partnership with SITE. And as part of Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to sustainability, all participating hotels adhere to the Hotel Sustainability Basics, an initiative launched together with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which drives verified responsible and sustainable travel globally.

As part of the Extra Mile Incentive Travel by Radisson Hotels program, Radisson Hotel Group is also set to produce nine individual eBooks (one published every two months) in collaboration with SITE. The first eBook to be published is dedicated to Adventure & Wellness where RHG will showcase destinations and properties with adventure, wellness, and nature-based experiences.