Recycled plants to bring life to Euston hotel’s newly opened community garden

Plans are underway to host sustainability workshops, wellbeing sessions and events, utilising the garden as a hub for social connection and learning.

A hotel in Euston, London, has transformed a former garage into a rare community-first green space, now open to the public.

Recently launched, the new garden at The Wesley Euston demonstrates how urban areas can be repurposed to reduce waste, support biodiversity and bring people together. The initiative forms part of The Wesley’s wider commitment to sustainability and responsible hospitality.

Conceived by the hotel’s Green Team, the garden transforms a concrete-heavy corner into a welcoming, multi-use space. The project is supported by the HS2 rail network’s environmental and community programme, which has created temporary community gardens on land awaiting construction. Plants from these sites will be donated to the hotel’s new garden, to be enjoyed by locals, guests and staff long after those sites close.

Speaking on the opening, James Barr, General Manager at The Wesley, said: “Green space is essential for wellbeing, especially in a busy part of London like Euston, where it’s often hard to find a quiet moment. We wanted to create somewhere that feels open and accessible to everyone – whether it’s staff on a break, a guest enjoying a coffee or a local resident looking for a calm spot to take a breather. We’ve also worked closely with local charities, youth groups and community organisations to make sure the garden’s genuinely useful to the local area. Overall, it shows how even a small space can make a big difference to people’s daily lives.”

Artificial plants have been replaced with living greenery chosen to support biodiversity and attract pollinators. Bamboo, photinia, ferns and ivy have been planted alongside composting systems and seasonal rotation to reduce waste and support the hotel’s net zero targets.

Timber planters double as seating, a circular central planter creates a focal point and hanging baskets have been added to soften the surrounding walls.

Alongside the garden, the hotel continues to support Camden Foodbank as a trusted donation point for non-perishable items - a joint effort with The Wesley Euston’s sister hotel, The Wesley Camden - reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting the local community.

To find out more about The Wesley, visit https://www.thewesley.co.uk/.