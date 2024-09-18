Redhill: Cheeky squirrel causes train cancellation from Reading to Gatwick after 'boarding without ticket'
The pair caused Great Western Railway’s 8.54am Saturday service from Reading to Gatwick to terminate at Redhill after boarding at Gomshall, Surrey. Passengers spotted the rodents in the rear carriage, where the train manager promptly locked them in, according to a GWR spokesperson.
At Redhill, a Network Rail staff member tried to shoo the squirrels off the train, but when one wouldn't budge, it was sent back to Reading, GWR explained.
A GWR spokesperson said lightheartedly: “We can confirm that the 0854 Reading to Gatwick was terminated at Redhill after a couple of squirrels boarded the train at Gomshall without tickets, breaching railway byeclaws.
“We attempted to remove them at Redhill, but one refused to leave and was returned to Reading to bring an end to this nutty tail.”
