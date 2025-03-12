Reggae remixes released to inspire Caribbean cruising

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is turning up the holiday vibes with a brand-new reggae-inspired album, bringing a taste of the Caribbean to listeners wherever they are.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now streaming on Spotify, the album reimagines some of Brits’ favourite feel-good hits with a sun-soaked, laid-back twist. From Taylor Swift and Harry Styles to Pharrell Williams, The Beatles, and Madonna, each track has been given a fresh reggae-infused makeover, capturing the essence of carefree days at sea. Whether relaxing at home or dreaming of an escape to tropical shores on an MSC Cruises cruise, the album sets the perfect soundtrack for holiday mode.

For those seeking a reprieve from winter, MSC Cruises offers a number of itineraries to some of the most iconic destinations in the Caribbean, taking guests to some of the most breathtaking destinations from just £635 per person* for seven nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSC Cruises’ Caribbean sailings offer guests the chance to explore a diverse mix of destinations, from the lively streets of Jamaica to the historic forts of the Dominican Republic. Itineraries also include stops in San Juan, known for its vibrant markets and charm, and St. Lucia, home to lush rainforests and dramatic volcanic landscapes. A standout highlight is Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a private island in the Bahamas with pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and family-friendly activities.

MSC Cruises Ocean Cay Marine Reserve

New research from MSC Cruises reveals that music influences travel choices, with 76% of Brits saying tunes have inspired their holiday destinations. The Caribbean takes the top spot, driven by a nationwide love for reggae. The study also found that over a quarter (28%) of Brits always listen to music before heading on holiday, with pop (55%), holiday anthems (33%), and chill-out tunes (22%) battling it out for the number 1 spot on Brits' playlists.

Topping the list of Brits’ happiest holiday songs is Katrina and The Waves’ 1983 Eurovision-winning hit Walking on Sunshine, followed by Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles (24%) and Pharrell Williams’ Happy (23%). The album also includes reggae-infused versions of Shake It Off by Taylor Swift (15%)—a Gen Z and Millennial favourite—alongside Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles (8%), Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish (5%), and timeless classics like Summer in the City by Lovin’ Spoonful (6%), La Bamba by Ritchie Valens (6%), and Uptown Girl by Billy Joel (12%).

Certain songs have the power to transport Brits straight into summer mode, with 40% saying music instantly gets them in the holiday spirit. More than 63% find that music lifts their spirits, and over half (53%) tune into sounds from their destination before they even start packing. In fact, 75% say music brings a place to life before they arrive, while 84% see it as a powerful way to connect with other cultures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with 40% of Brits inspired to visit the Caribbean through reggae music, MSC Cruises has created ‘Bbean Beats — the ultimate sunshine playlist, filled with island rhythms to transport travellers straight to the tropics.

Whether you’re setting sail on an MSC Cruises Caribbean cruise or simply dreaming of summer, these reggae remixes will bring the holiday spirit before you even step on board. And once out at sea, guests can enjoy a wide variety of music across the ship, including live bands and musicians, Broadway-style theatre shows, piano bar singalongs and rock tribute nights.

Antonio Paradiso, VP of International Sales, MSC Cruises, said: “Music is pure magic—it has the power to transport you to your dream destination, just like an MSC Cruises Caribbean cruise. It lifts your spirits, sets the tone for adventure and gets you into that summer mindset. Our new reggae-inspired playlist is the perfect way to kickstart the holiday excitement, and we hope it gets guests in the mood for their Caribbean adventure while celebrating the vibrant culture that makes this region so special.”

68% of music lovers say holiday playlists fuel their excitement for upcoming trips, with 53% blasting their favourite songs a few weeks before departure and 43% using music to power through packing. Nearly a third (29%) even create a brand-new playlist for every trip to set the mood (68%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music is also a travel essential during trip planning, with 26% listening while trying on holiday outfits, 25% while mapping out their itinerary, and 15% while booking excursions.

For more information on the MSC Cruises sailings to the Caribbean, click here and get in the summer spirit. Key sailings are listed below.

TOP 30 SONGS TO MAKE YOU HAPPY AND PUT YOU IN THE MOOD FOR SUMMER, ACCORDING TO BRITS:

Walking on Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles Happy by Pharell Williams California Girls by The Beach Boys Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams Beautiful Day by U2 Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys Holiday by Madonna Livin’ On A Prayer by Bon Jovi Shake it Off by Taylor Swift Uptown Girl by Billie Joel Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper I’m A Believer by The Monkees School’s Out For Summer by Alice Cooper Friday I’m in Love by The Cure Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac Love Shack by The B52s Hey Ya by Outkast Sun is Shining by Bob Marley Lovely Day by Bill Withers California Gurls by Katy Perry Paradise City by Guns ‘n’ Roses Can’t Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake Dancing in the Streets by Martha and the Vandellas Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles Summertime by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince Summer Breeze by Seals and Crofts Summer in the City by Lovin’ Spoonful Good Times by Chic

Key sailings to the Caribbean with MSC Cruises this year:

15th May - 3 nights Ship: MSC Seascape

Destinations: Miami, Nassau (Bahamas), Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Bahamas)

Price from £249 pp

7th June - 7 nights Ship: MSC World America

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destinations: Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Bahamas)

Price from £635 pp

8th Nov - 7 nights Ship: MSC World America

Destinations: Miami, Isla de Roatan (Honduras), Costa Maya (Mexico), Cozumel (Mexico), Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Bahamas) Price from £779 pp