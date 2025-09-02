Revealed: South triumphs over North as top English region for dog-friendly hiking holidays

First Place: South West Coast Path

Search interest in UK staycations has risen by 41% over the past year, while ‘dog-friendly travel’ has seen a 16% rise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new ‘Dog-Friendly Hiking Holiday Index’ from Agria Pet Insurance ranks England’s most popular hiking routes for the perfect walks with your beloved pets. The South West Coast Path takes the top spot, followed by the King Charles III England South East Coast Path.

The South West has been named England’s best region for dog-friendly travel in the inaugural Agria Dog-Friendly Hiking Holiday Index, with the iconic South West Coast Path crowned as the winning trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famous hiking route along the Devon and Cornwall coast cinched the top spot thanks to its perfect combination of spectacular coastal views, seasonal versatility, and lack of access restrictions for dog walkers.

In fact, coastal paths prove the best walking spots where dogs are welcome, with a grand total of four making the top 10 – two of which are in the top three. The rest of the list is taken up with beloved National Park moorland and countryside trails, with one river path making an appearance.

The index reveals a clear North-South divide when it comes to pet-friendly beauty spots – while there's a 50-50 split in northern and southern routes in the top 10, the top three are all in the South of England. Despite the South’s dominance, Yorkshire is the only county with three routes featured in the top ten.

Created by Agria Pet Insurance – one of the world’s leading animal insurers – the index makes it easier than ever to plan an active staycation for all the family, including four-legged friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The index follows a spike in UK Google search interest for dog-friendly travel. In fact, over the past six months there has been a 56.7% increase in search interest for hiking routes, while interest in UK staycations rose by 41% over the past year. People are keen to bring along their pets – over the last year, ‘best dog walks’ has seen increased search interest of 18%, while ‘dog-friendly travel’ has seen a 16% rise.

The Top 10

Rank Trail Location Score 1 South West Coast Path South West – Somerset to Dorset 146 2 King Charles III England South East Coast Path South East Coast – Sussex to Kent 108 3 Offa’s Dyke Path English-Welsh border – Gloucestershire to Denbighshire 100 4 Pennine Bridleway Northern Uplands – Derbyshire to Cumbria 91 5 King Charles III England North East Coast Path North East – Yorkshire to Northumberland 90 =6 Pennine Way Northern Uplands – Derbyshire to Scottish Borders 89 =6 The Thames Path South of England – The Cotswolds to London 89 8 North Downs Way South East – Surrey to Kent 87 9 King Charles III England North West Coast Path North West – along the Cumbrian coast 86 10 Cleveland Way Yorkshire – North Yorkshire, around the North York Moors 80

Vicki Wentworth, Managing Director at Agria Pet Insurance, commented: “Pet owners are clearly interested in dog-friendly staycations for this summer and beyond. At Agria, we’re all about taking pets away with you so they can share in the memory making. After all, they’re a part of the family.

“We want to help holidaymakers and their dogs add a little adventure and excitement to their summer walks and hiking holidays, while also feeling confident that the destination and activities they choose are suitable for their dogs’ needs.

“England is incredibly fortunate to boast so many scenic spots. Whether it’s steering clear of crowds or dodging seasonal dog bans, our new Dog-Friendly Hiking Holiday Index makes it easy to select a destination that works for all the family – including your furry friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dog-Friendly Hiking Holiday Index considers both fun and functional factors that make a hiking trail perfect for people and their pups. 18 long-distance routes in England were measured against a range of metrics, including seasonal bans and leash restrictions, difficulty and variety of terrain, and attractions along the route.

When walking your dogs near cliffs, always prioritise your dog’s safety by keeping them on a short lead, and stay away from the edge. It’s important to stay aware of your surroundings, weather conditions, and any potential hazards such as unstable cliffs and falling rocks.