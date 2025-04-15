Revealed: the 10 prettiest spring destinations in the world

Spring in park

Spring is in full swing, and people have been enjoying the longer days, blooming flowers, and that fresh feeling in the air, but which city offers the prettiest spring scenes?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To uncover the world's prettiest destinations for spring 2025, long-haul travel specialists [https://www.travelbag.co.uk/holidays/multi-centre-holidays] Travelbag have analysed Instagram hashtag data of some of the most popular long-haul destinations from the UK to determine where travellers might want to set their sights this season.

The 10 prettiest spring destinations:

Rank City Country No. of Instagram posts 1 New York United States 41,900 2 Seattle United States 26,100 3 Melbourne Australia 26,000 4 Chicago United States 25,900 5 Sydney Australia 21,800 6 Boston United States 16,200 7 Vancouver Canada 14,400 8 Perth Australia 13,900 9 Seoul South Korea 13,700 10 Toronto Canada 11,900

New York ranks as the prettiest spring destination globally, with almost 42,000 posts. New York is the most picturesque city in spring, with 41,900 posts under #springinnewyork. With its famous cherry blossoms in Central Park and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, it’s a paradise for photographers in spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranking second is another dreamy American location, Seattle. While known for its rainy showers, it transforms into bursts of colour in spring, with 26,100 Instagram posts to prove it. The University of Washington’s cherry blossom trees create a dreamy pink canopy, while the Washington Park Arboretum offers quiet trails lined with magnolias and rhododendrons.

Melbourne, Australia, ranks third, with 26,000 Instagram posts capturing spring in the Southern Hemisphere. Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens come alive with fresh blooms, making it one of the most picturesque spots in the city. Stroll along the Yarra River, explore vibrant street art laneways, or soak up the sun at St. Kilda Beach.