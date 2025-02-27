Revealed: The most inspirational places to visit in 2025

Newton, Northumberland Coast National Landscape

For those seeking inspiration for where to book in 2025, trending data has pointed to Northumberland emerging a hot favourite for staycations this year, followed by the New Forest and Scotland.

Looking at forward bookings for the year, holidaycottages.co.uk revealed that the top 10 most popular places for 2025 are currently:

2. New Forest

3. Scotland

4. Lake District

5. Peak District

7. Somerset

8. Dorset

9. Cotswolds

10. Norfolk

Known for its snug eateries, quaint villages and picturesque coastline, it’s easy to see why Northumberland has taken the top spot. Perched by the North Sea, holidaymakers will be greeted by tranquil sprawling beaches, rugged moorlands, nature reserves that home wildlife, villages with traditional tearooms and hard-to-forget castles. It’s the perfect destination for a short break or holiday. It seems to be a place more and more people are discovering – with Tiktokkers looking for #hiddenukgems finding Cragside House and Gardens – a National Trust site in Northumberland – appearing as one of the first picks to pop up, and it seems many are astounded by the beauty this county has to offer.

Eager holidaymakers appear to have their eyes on flora and fauna at the UK’s second most popular place to be. The New Forest – one of the largest remaining tracts of unenclosed pastureland – is a haven that has it all. This destination offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle, where wild ponies roam freely, and centuries-old oak trees ground its visitors to embrace a more mindful break.

Perfect for nature lovers, adventurers, and those seeking a slower pace of life, you can explore scenic trails, cycle through the picturesque countryside, or simply relax with a picnic under a canopy of trees. Charming towns like Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst add a dash of character, offering cosy pubs, artisan shops, and plenty of places to stop for a much-needed cup of tea.

Time will stand still in the New Forest, as it boasts 13th-century charm, glistening rivers, natural scenery and wildlife – it’s easy to see how it is the second most popular place where people are booking to visit in 2025.

Taking third place is Scotland. From its rugged landscapes, rich history, and the misty peaks of the Highlands, to the shimmering lochs and rolling Lowlands, every corner of this breathtaking country has something to offer. According to the data, Scotland's top regions for a staycation include Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, and Perth and Kinross.

Scotland is proving popular as a country to visit more broadly, and it's little wonder why - it’s a place for history lovers with iconic landmarks like Edinburgh Castle and Stirling Bridge, and is a home for outdoor enthusiasts who want to lose themselves in the dramatic beauty of Glencoe, hike the famous West Highland Way, or explore the enchanting Isle of Skye, where jagged cliffs and fairy pools await.

And, of course, the nation doesn’t seem to get sick of picturesque beauty, with the Lake District and Peak District also being popular destinations to visit. With Google searches for Crag Hill in the Lake District seeing a 5000% boost in the past year, it seems more and more people are picking up and dusting off their hiking boots and sticks.

Joby Mussell, Chief Commercial Officer at holidaycottages.co.uk, comments: “The UK is home to so many incredible spots for a getaway, and from trawling through the data, it’s exciting to see that holiday-goers are exploring beyond the usual favourites.

“The best thing about this is that there is something for everyone – whether you’re after an escape to the country or a more adventurous, adrenaline-filled break. Hidden gems and lesser-known destinations are really having their moment, offering unique experiences that are clearly in high demand."

For those who want to visit the upcoming hotspots before they become too popular, using their own booking data, holidaycottages.co.uk has also created a watch list featuring areas that have grown in popularity in the past year – with Skipton in Yorkshire taking pole position. This is followed by Grange-over-Sands in Cumbria and Truro in Cornwall all emerging as new fan favourites.

Nestled on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, Skipton is a charming market town brimming with history, culture, and stunning scenery. Known as the "Gateway to the Dales", this vibrant town is quickly becoming the place for holidaygoers due to its rural charm. It’s a foodie’s paradise, with its independent markets and cosy cafes, but it also has Hollywood connections, with Skipton being the location for many movies, including Harry Potter, Wuthering Heights and Robin Hood.

Tucked between the rolling hills of the Lake District and the shores of Morecambe Bay, Grange-over-Sands is also rising in popularity. It’s a peaceful and picturesque town that exudes old-world charm. Known for its mild climate, elegant promenade, and stunning coastal views, this gem is slowly becoming a go-to place for a staycation.

“For people who don’t want to travel too far to feel the sand in their toes, there are plenty of places in the UK. In fact, coastal breaks are becoming increasingly popular, with Truro, Swansea and Looe all seeing more people booking to stay,” adds Joby.

It also seems like it’s not just about escaping to the seaside, however, with Google trends showing a 350% rise in searches for Lemon Street – one of the country’s leading contemporary art galleries in Truro.

“If you’re yearning for a short break, or wondering where to explore next in the UK, these up-and-coming locations are definitely ones to add to your list,” concludes Joby.

The Top 10 locations growing the most in popularity compared to 2024:

1. Skipton, North Yorkshire

2. Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria

3. Truro, Cornwall

4. King’s Lynn, Norfolk

5. York, Yorkshire

6. Ashbourne, Derbyshire

7. Aldeburgh, East Suffolk

8. Whitstable, Kent

9. Beadnell, Northumberland

10. Newport, Isle of Wight