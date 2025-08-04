Richmond – the bridge between city sophistication and riverside calm

With its stunning riverside setting, green spaces, and authentic mix of retail, accommodation, and eateries Richmond offers a unique blend of sophistication and serenity just a stone’s throw from central London.

Be Richmond, the Business Improvement District, is keen to showcase the town as a unique summer staycation option which rewards exploration with authentic, organic experiences rather than contrived attractions.

Accommodation options in Richmond range from serene riverside retreats to dynamic central boutique hotels.

Richmond Hill Hotel and The Harbour Hotel offer rooms overlooking the Thames, while The Orange Tree and The Selwyn provide a calm base close to historic streets.

The Petersham Hotel and Bingham Riverhouse further along the river blend comfortable lodging with thoughtful dining.

Each establishment reflects Richmond’s character, allowing visitors to settle in naturally and discover the area at their own pace.

Open spaces define much of Richmond’s appeal. Richmond Park remains a defining landmark, where woodland trails and open grasslands invite visitors to walk among deer or cycle through quiet lanes.

The Thameside towpath provides a contrasting view of the town, with opportunities to spot wildlife or simply enjoy the water’s edge.

Richmond’s central hub combines independent retailers and familiar names in a way that feels unforced.

Local cafés and restaurants draw on regional produce, reflecting a community-minded approach to hospitality.

Amid the mix of high streets and side streets, there is room for serendipitous discoveries that reflect everyday life rather than a curated showcase.

Richmond has also become a popular film and TV location, with hit shows including Ted Lasso choosing the area for its distinctive charm. The town’s historic buildings, riverside views and parkland settings provide versatile backdrops that resonate on screen and invite visitors to follow in the footsteps of their favourite shows.

Accessibility underlines Richmond’s staycation credentials. Regular trains from central London take under 20 minutes, and cycling routes connect the town with neighbouring areas. For domestic and international visitors seeking an alternative to central London’s pace, Richmond offers a sense of place grounded in local community and heritage.

For more information visit www.berichmond.london

About Be Richmond BID

Be Richmond is the Business Improvement District (BID) for Richmond town centre. Its purpose is to represent and support Richmond BID levy payers, and to promote Richmond town centre as a great place to live, work and explore.