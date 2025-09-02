Roman Kemp joins Marriott Bonvoy as ‘Getaway Guru’

Roman Kemp with a suitcase

The appointment marks the launch of the new partnership with Marriott Bonvoy and Nectar, taking the nation from check-out to check-in, allowing shoppers to earn, convert, and redeem points across both loyalty programmes

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over four in ten Brits (41%) are spending are just as long pondering on their weekly shop as they do their holiday destinations, according to new research by Marriott Bonvoy and Nectar.

Off the back of the research, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel programme and Nectar, the UK’s largest coalition loyalty scheme, have joined teamed up with broadcaster, Roman Kemp, to help Brits plan their next getaway based on their food shopping habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New research commissioned by Marriott Bonvoy reveals a surprising insight into the UK’s decision-making habits: over four in ten Brits (41%) spend just as long pondering their weekly supermarket shop as they do when planning their next holiday.

Roman Kemp with a cup of tea

To help indecisive holidaymakers turn cravings into travel plans, Marriott Bonvoy has appointed broadcaster, Roman Kemp, as its official ‘Getaway Guru’ to mark the new partnership with Nectar and help the nation plan their next holiday based on the contents of their weekly shopping baskets:

Bakery Lovers = Urban Explorers: Fans of fresh pastries and breads tend to crave city breaks, with caf魨opping in Amsterdam and museum strolls in Madrid topping the list for nearly two thirds (60%).

Fans of fresh pastries and breads tend to crave city breaks, with caf魨opping in Amsterdam and museum strolls in Madrid topping the list for nearly two thirds (60%). Cheese & Charcuterie Fans = Luxury Seekers: Those who fill their baskets with brie and cured meats are dreaming of indulgent escapes, with 62% seeking luxury getaways such as shopping in style in the South of France or marvelling at musical moments in Milan.

Those who fill their baskets with brie and cured meats are dreaming of indulgent escapes, with 62% seeking luxury getaways such as shopping in style in the South of France or marvelling at musical moments in Milan. Sweet Tooths = Romantic Dreamers: Chocolate and dessert lovers are drawn to sun, sea, and sand getaways, with half (49%) preferring beach and coastal escapes.

Chocolate and dessert lovers are drawn to sun, sea, and sand getaways, with half (49%) preferring beach and coastal escapes. Adventurous Eaters = Adrenaline Explorers: Shoppers who reach for more unique ingredients lean into flavoursome foodie holidays (39%), from South African wine tours (34%) to savouring seafood in the Greek islands (35%).

Shoppers who reach for more unique ingredients lean into flavoursome foodie holidays (39%), from South African wine tours (34%) to savouring seafood in the Greek islands (35%). Health-Conscious Shoppers = Wellness Wanderers: Trolleys packed with organic and protein-rich foods point to nature-based escapes, with over a third (35%) seeking wellness retreats or spa breaks and 38% favouring recharging weekends in the mountains and lakes of Austria.

Roman Kemp, Marriott Bonvoy’s ‘Getaway Guru,’ said: "Choosing where to go on holiday is always a tough one, but what if the answer has been sitting in our trolley the whole time? As Marriott Bonvoy’s Getaway Guru, I want to help people go from check-out to check-in, turning everyday shopping trips into unforgettable escapes. Your shopping basket might just turn into your next adventure!”

It is clear that the nation’s food preferences are shaping their travel bucket lists, with a whopping 69% of Brits dreaming about tasting iconic dishes in the countries where they originated, and 62% already recreating those flavours at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadcaster Roman Kemp spotted at London Marriott Hotel County Hall as he joins Marriott Bonvoy as its ‘Getaway Guru’ to help the nation plan their next getaway based on their weekly food shopping habits

From tapas in Spain (35%) to waffles in Belgium (32%), baklava in Trkiye (18%), and spaghetti Bolognese in Bologna (29%), Brits are hungry for authentic culinary experiences. However, it’s not just about what’s on the plate – but where it's served. City breaks (57%), coastal escapes (50%), and countryside getaways (47%) top the list of preferred holiday styles, revealing a hunger for both flavour and adventure.

Further, British holidaymakers don’t just dream, they act. A third (34%) say they eat more adventurously on holiday than at home, with a similar number (33%) bringing back edible souvenirs to keep the taste of their travels alive long after the suitcase is unpacked.

To make these flavour-fuelled escapes even more rewarding, travellers can now link their Marriott Bonvoy and Nectar accounts to earn, convert, and redeem points across both programmes. New Marriott Bonvoy members who sign up via Nectar and link their accounts online will receive 500 bonus Nectar points and all members who link their accounts will earn 500 more Nectar points on each of their next three hotel stays on top of Marriott Bonvoy points earned.