Romantic getaway searches in England soar – London sees 13% growth

In 2023, the terms were searched an average of 29,020 times a month, but this rocketed to 32,740 in 2024

London has seen a 13% surge in people planning a Valentine’s Day break.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New search engine analysis by experts at Together Travel has revealed the area saw a large leap in people looking for romantic getaways and 1,063 related key terms.

In 2023, the terms were searched an average of 29,020 times a month, but this rocketed to 32,740 in 2024.

Nationally, Northern Ireland led the pack with a 6.4% leap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England and Scotland both saw the second highest hike with a 4.5% uplift in searches, whilst Wales saw a drop of -0.1% in searches.

Zak Ali from Together Travel - who conducted the research, said: "The rising interest for romantic getaways highlights the desire couples have to escape and create unforgettable experiences through visiting unique and intimate retreats.

“Finding that dream destination is key to a memorable valentine’s weekend, so keep these essential tips in mind:”

· Choose a destination that suits your style: “Whether it’s a cosy countryside retreat, a scenic coastal escape, or a vibrant city break, select a location that aligns with both of your ideas of romance. Some couples may prefer a quiet cabin in the woods, while others enjoy the energy of a historic town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Look for unique and intimate options: “Consider accommodations that offer a special touch, such as boutique hotels, countryside lodges, or luxury glamping experiences. Features like hot tubs, fireplaces, or private balconies can add to the romantic atmosphere.”

· Consider experience days: “Activities such as wine tasting, couples' spa treatments, scenic hikes, or private dining experiences can make the trip even more special. Tailoring the itinerary to shared interests will enhance the getaway.”

· Time your trip thoughtfully: “Traveling midweek or outside peak seasons can help avoid crowds and often leads to better deals on accommodation and activities. It also allows you to have time away from crowds and distractions.”

· Personalise the stay with special touches: “Small details like arranging a surprise dinner, booking a room with a scenic view, or bringing along a personalised gift can make the stay even more meaningful.”