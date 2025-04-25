Rome braces for influx of global travellers mourning Pope Francis, Opodo data reveals

Rome

As the world comes to terms with the passing of Pope Francis, travellers from across the globe are preparing to gather in the Eternal City to pay their respects. Leading online travel agent Opodo has analysed search data for travel to Rome, revealing a significant surge in interest coinciding with the announcement of the Pope's death.

According to Opodo, searches made on the 21st April for travel to Rome between 21st - 27th April jumped by 57% compared to the same period last year.

The emotional gravity of the moment was immediately reflected online—searches on the 21st April 2025 alone increased by 109% compared to the day prior to the announcement (20th April).

The momentum didn’t stop there. Searches for travel to Rome on the 21st April spiked by 101%, soaring even further to 132% on the 22nd April, as global citizens rushed to make plans to be in the heart of Vatican City during this historic time.

Several countries showed marked increases in travel interest, with Spain leading the way—registering a remarkable 143% increase in searches compared to the same time last year. The UK followed with a 98% increase, Germany with 88%, and France in fourth place, recording an 80% rise.