Rome braces for influx of global travellers mourning Pope Francis, Opodo data reveals
According to Opodo, searches made on the 21st April for travel to Rome between 21st - 27th April jumped by 57% compared to the same period last year.
The emotional gravity of the moment was immediately reflected online—searches on the 21st April 2025 alone increased by 109% compared to the day prior to the announcement (20th April).
The momentum didn’t stop there. Searches for travel to Rome on the 21st April spiked by 101%, soaring even further to 132% on the 22nd April, as global citizens rushed to make plans to be in the heart of Vatican City during this historic time.