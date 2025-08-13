Exploring Rome’s iconic Colosseum is even more enjoyable in the quieter autumn months. | Wowcher

Travellers in the know are booking Rome now, with autumn city breaks from just £99 per person including flights, hotel and breakfast.

While most people are still squeezing every last drop out of summer, whether it is a final fling in the Med or one last weekend at the British seaside, savvy travellers know the smartest time to plan is now.

Autumn is the sweet spot for couples in the know, when Europe’s most iconic cities swap tourist crowds for a slower, more romantic pace. Think Paris without the queues, Berlin without the heat, and in this case, the remarkable charm of Rome.

Right now you can book a Rome city break with flights, central hotel and breakfast included for up to 29% off from as little as £99 per person in October. Other standout dates include £169 on several September weekdays, £179 on multiple weekends, and £189 for early October departures.

Stay for two, three or four nights at the 3* Hotel Cilicia, perfectly placed near San Giovanni in Laterano, and wake each morning to a generous buffet breakfast before stepping out into the Eternal City.

With flights from a choice of UK airports, you can be wandering the Appian Way, tossing coins into the Trevi Fountain or sipping wine in Trastevere in just a few hours. The hotel’s lush garden and easy transport links mean you can balance sightseeing with downtime, making it ideal for a romantic escape or a culture-packed mini-break.

Best value dates for this Rome deal These are some of the cheapest options currently available for two, three or four-night stays with flights and breakfast included: £99 – 23 September, 3 October, 13 October, 20 October, 23 October

– 23 September, 3 October, 13 October, 20 October, 23 October £169 – 30 August, 15 September, 16 September, 24 September, 7 October, 14 October, 15 October

– 30 August, 15 September, 16 September, 24 September, 7 October, 14 October, 15 October £179 – 4 September, 10 September, 17 September, 18 September, 29 September, 8 October

– 4 September, 10 September, 17 September, 18 September, 29 September, 8 October £189 – 5 September, 1 October, 22 October To find out more, click here.

Autumn in Rome offers a completely different atmosphere from the peak summer months. The weather is comfortably warm for strolling between landmarks, restaurant terraces are quieter, and museums are easier to explore without long waits. It is the season when the city’s locals reclaim their favourite spots, creating an authentic Roman vibe that visitors rarely get to experience. For food lovers, autumn also means seasonal dishes, from earthy truffle pasta to roasted chestnuts sold on street corners.

If you are flexible on dates, there are some exceptional bargains available this autumn.

Prices are per person based on two sharing, correct at the time of writing, and subject to change or availability.

Book now to lock in the cheapest autumn dates and enjoy Rome at its most relaxed and welcoming.

