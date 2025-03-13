As Rome celebrates its first Holy Year in 25 years, it is opening its Holy Doors to pilgrims and visitors. A Holy Year, or Jubilee, is a significant event in the Catholic Church, dedicated to forgiveness, spiritual renewal, and reconciliation. Pilgrims travel to Rome to walk through the Holy Doors of its four major basilicas – a symbolic act representing the journey towards salvation.

An estimated 32 million tourists will visit the city in 2025, bringing both opportunities and challenges. While the Jubilee is a time for spiritual reflection, it also drives Rome to tackle environmental concerns and encourage responsible tourism. Local businesses, tour operators, and city officials are working together to protect the historic city’s heritage while meeting the needs of today’s travellers.

How to Explore Rome Sustainably

As a frequent traveller, I have made an effort to make my trips more eco-friendly. I try to book direct flights, choose walking, cycling, or public transport over taxis, minimise food waste, and conserve energy by switching off lights and reusing linen. I also use local businesses, bring reusable items like water bottles, and book tours with operators that prioritise sustainability. My recent visit to Rome was no different, and the city made it easier than ever to check out the Eternal City responsibly.

Where to Stay in Rome: Rome offers a growing number of eco-friendly hotels. Some great options include the Bio Hotel Raphaël, which promotes sustainability and serves organic food, and The Beehive, a budget-friendly guesthouse with a strong focus on green practices.

What to See during Holy Year: During my three-night stay, I aimed to walk through the Holy Doors of all four major basilicas: St. Peter’s Basilica, St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and Santa Maria Maggiore. I also wanted to explore lesser-known sites while making sustainable choices.

One of the best ways to see Rome responsibly is by booking an eco-conscious tour. I chose Liv Tours, a member of Green Step Sustainable Tourism. Liv Tours actively supports initiatives such as ReTake Roma, a non-profit group dedicated to keeping the city clean.

My trip started with an early morning small-group tour of the Vatican, allowing me to see the Sistine Chapel and Vatican Museums before the crowds arrived. A hidden passage from the Chapel led me directly into St. Peter’s Basilica, where I walked through my first Holy Door. Liv Tours hosted me for this experience, and for a similar small-group tour, you can visit their website or book tickets through the Vatican Museums’ official site.

After my Vatican visit, I explored Rome on foot and by bike, reducing my carbon footprint. I cycled past the Knights of Malta Keyhole, admired the Arch of Janus, and visited the Roseto Comunale, Rome’s beautiful rose garden.

A highlight of my trip was the Doria Pamphilj Gallery, a private art collection inside a grand palace. Unlike the Vatican Museums, it was peaceful, allowing me to fully appreciate masterpieces by Caravaggio, Raphael, and Titian. If you love art but prefer to avoid crowds, this is a must-see.

I also visited the Circus Maximus, where ancient Romans once held chariot races, and Fontana del Babuino, a quirky fountain believed to bring good luck.

Sustainable Dining

Rome is making great progress in reducing food waste. Many restaurants now offer take-home boxes, and apps like Too Good to Go let diners buy leftover food at a discount.

I ate at Ristorante Peppino, where the pasta was made fresh using locally sourced ingredients. For dessert, I enjoyed organic gelato at Gelateria dei Gracchi, which prides itself on using natural ingredients.

Visiting the Holy Doors

Continuing my pilgrimage, I headed to St. John Lateran, home to the original Holy Door, before taking an electric taxi to St. Paul Outside the Walls. Its golden bronze door, installed for the Jubilee 2000, is a striking reminder of the city’s long religious history.

On my final evening, I visited Santa Maria Maggiore for a special tour. As the sun set, I passed through its Holy Door, admired Pietro Bracci’s sculptures, and climbed to the Loggia Gallery, where I enjoyed breathtaking views over Rome. I then descended Bernini’s hidden spiral staircase into the crypt, where I met the Basilica’s keyholder. Holding the ancient keys in my hands was a small but powerful moment, connecting me to the city’s past.

Rome’s Commitment to Sustainability

Rome is becoming increasingly eco-friendly. The G20 Garden at Parco dell'Appia Antica showcases global biodiversity projects, while eco-tours by bike and electric cart are easy to find. Even taxis are going green, with electric options widely available.

Local cafes and restaurants are also embracing sustainability, encouraging customers to bring reusable coffee cups and offering discounts for those who bring their own containers.

Final Thoughts

Rome is a city of faith, history, and beauty, but it also needs protection. With millions expected to visit for Jubilee 2025, we all have a role in travelling responsibly. By choosing eco-friendly accommodation, supporting local businesses, cutting down on waste, and using sustainable transport, we can help ensure that the Eternal City remains a treasure for generations to come.

How You Can Travel More Sustainably

Use Public Transport – Rome has a well-connected metro, train, bus, and tram network that makes getting around easy and eco-friendly. Walk or Cycle – Walking tours and bike rentals allow you to explore the city while reducing your carbon footprint. Try Electric Scooters – E-scooters are widely available as a low-emission way to travel. Stay in Green Hotels – Choose accommodations with sustainability certifications like Green Key. Book Sustainable Activities – Look for eco-friendly tours that support local communities and conservation. Dine Sustainably – Opt for farm-to-table restaurants and plant-based meals to lower your environmental impact. Take Trains Instead of Planes – Rail travel is more energy-efficient than flying for short distances. Choose Electric Cars or Car-Sharing – If driving is necessary, use car-sharing services or rent electric vehicles. Offset Your Carbon Emissions – Support projects that reduce or remove emissions to balance your travel impact. Visit Less Crowded Areas – Explore beyond major tourist sites to avoid overcrowding and support local communities.

Emma Strandberg is a respected travel writer and photographer based on Sweden’s rugged west coast. Her books have been praised as “authentic” and “gripping” by the Daily Express and a “triumph of travel writing” by The Sun.

