Room to Recharge: Kimpton Hotels in Scotland launch new wellness program, ‘Stay Well’

Available from January 2nd at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa in Glasgow and Kimpton Charlotte Square in Edinburgh

Ever worry about sticking to your fitness routine on holiday? Or struggle to unwind after a day of exploring? Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa in Glasgow and Kimpton Charlotte Square in Edinburgh have the solution.

Introducing Stay Well, a new wellness-first initiative designed to help guests feel balanced, rejuvenated, and completely at ease while travelling, launching on 2nd January 2025. From tailored fitness options to luxurious self-care treats, Stay Well seamlessly integrates wellness into every stay.

At the heart of Stay Well is complimentary access to Swell Sound Therapy, offering calming soundscapes in every room to help guests relax, de-stress, and enjoy better sleep. This service is available to all guests, with no additional charge.

For fitness enthusiasts, Kimpton’s exclusive partnership with Technogym provides access to personalised workouts via an easy-to-use app, tailored specifically for each traveller. The app creates bespoke workouts based on the available equipment or even the surroundings, ensuring a seamless fitness experience wherever you are.

Guests can continue using the app even after leaving the hotel. Whether you prefer a session in the gym, yoga in your room, or mindful movement outdoors, your wellness routine is covered. The only part of the experience that is paid for is the special room service menu.

Exploring Glasgow or making the most your time in the Scottish capital? The Stay Well experience extends beyond the hotel with curated Kimpton Urban Trails, designed for walking, running, or cycling through iconic landmarks and hidden gems. Guests can even take advantage of the complimentary Kimpton bikes, perfect for a leisurely ride or a heart-pumping adventure around town.

Forgotten your wellness essentials? Don’t worry—Kimpton’s ‘Forgot It, We’ve Got It’ programme has you covered. Whether it’s a toothbrush, hair straighteners, or other travel must-haves, Kimpton will ensure you have what you need to feel at ease. Building on this, the programme now includes a range of wellness equipment you can borrow straight from reception. From foam rollers to Theraguns, Recovery Wave Boots, grounding mats, LED face masks, and beyond, these additions make it easy to maintain your wellness routine while traveling.

And for the ultimate in self-care, the Stay Well Room Service Menu brings indulgent treats right to your door. Visitors can enjoy organic Ishga bath salts, Maskology warming eye masks, and restorative patches by celebrity acupuncturist and wellness expert Ross J. Barr—known for treating Meghan Markle. These patches are designed to support a range of needs, including enhancing breathing (Breathe), promoting relaxation (Calm) and sleep (Sleep), soothing discomfort and aiding pain relief (Healing), and alleviating aches and pains associated with menstruation (Period).

“We’ve listened closely to our guests, and it’s clear they want wellness to be a natural part of their travel experience—not an afterthought,” says Finlay Anderson, Area Spa Director UK – InterContinental Hotels Group. “Stay Well is about meeting that need with thoughtful touches, from fitness options that fit seamlessly into their routines to luxurious self-care treats that help them truly unwind. It’s all designed to help our guests feel their best—whether they’re here for work, leisure, or a bit of both”.

Guests can already enjoy award-winning facilities such as Kimpton Blythswood Square’s Spa, home to Scotland’s first snow shower. Located in the heart of Glasgow’s most elegant square, the spa features four curated journeys which use contrasting thermal therapies to soothe the mind, body, and soul. Whether visitors are yearning for stillness, seeking clarity, craving an energy boost or aching for relaxation, the Spa at Kimpton Blythswood Square is the perfect place to relax, detox, invigorate and recover.

For those visiting Kimpton Charlotte Square, the spa and leisure club is the ultimate destination for fitness and wellness. A pioneer for new cutting-edge technology, the spa features the UK’s first Sound Therapy Room and Suite – a haven for relaxation within Edinburgh’s bustling City Centre.

A perfect place for guests to elevate their wellness experience, the Spa at Kimpton Charlotte Square also offers a Leisure Club membership for those looking to work up a sweat in luxury surroundings followed by a dip in a mood-lit 12m pool. Leisure Club members also have access to the thermal area, featuring a sauna and steam rooms, and experience showers.

The Stay Well experience is available from 2nd January at Kimpton Hotels UK-wide including Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa, Glasgow, Kimpton Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, Kimpton Fitzroy London, and Kimpton Clocktower Manchester.