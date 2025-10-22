Round Hill Hotel and Villas: an iconic Jamaican resort for the discerning traveller

Round Hill Hotel and Villas

The Set is delighted to announce that Round Hill Hotel and Villas will be joining its constellation of extraordinary independent hotels around the world. This is the brand affiliation’s first property in the Caribbean and will be the only one in Jamaica.

Secluded on Jamaica’s picturesque north coast and standing on 110 acres of former pineapple groves, Round Hill Hotel and Villas is a rare combination of laid-back Caribbean charm and timeless elegance. Rooted in legacy, the resort has become a second home for dignitaries, royalty and Hollywood’s titans from Paul Newman to Ralph Lauren.

From the moment of arrival, guests enter an idyllic paradise with Round Hill Hotel and Villas seamlessly weaving the natural beauty of its surroundings with its pristine interiors. There is a choice of 27 individually designed and owned villas or 36 oceanfront suites in the boutique Pineapple House, each curated by the legendary Ralph Lauren. The bespoke villas are perfect for multi-generational holidays ranging from one to six bedrooms, with spacious indoor and outdoor living spaces and most have a private pool while the Pineapple House suites exude serenity with crisp white interiors and accents of navy and pink.

Guests are invited to ease into the rhythm of island life with gentle morning swims in the infinity pool or unhurried beach walks. There are also endless opportunities to reground in nature through local hiking trails, rafting down tropical rivers, ziplining through verdant island foliage, and exploring the nearby cenotes and waterfalls.

The strong sense of place is reinforced in award-winning chef, Martin Ian Maginley’s cuisine. He celebrates the island's rich culinary heritage with a focus on fresh, local ingredients picked directly from the resort’s kitchen gardens and imbued with Caribbean flavors. This is also enhanced in the spa housed in a beautifully restored 18th century home where treatments include local plant extracts, natural blends and essential oils. A stay at Round Hill Resort and Villas promises restoration and rejuvenation.

Josef Forstmayr, Managing Director of Round Hill Hotels and Villas said, “Being part of The Set places Round Hill among a distinguished group of independent luxury hotels that share a deep commitment to craftsmanship, individuality, and excellence. What unites us is not size, but substance in terms of the quality of our experiences, the attention to every detail, and the authentic relationships we cultivate with our guests. As the only property in Jamaica within The Set, we are proud to bring a uniquely Caribbean expression of timeless luxury to this remarkable family of hotels.”

Robin Stangroom, CEO of The Set commented, “We are excited to welcome Round Hill Hotels and Villas to The Set family. Their distinct individuality and exceptional hospitality coupled with an incredible sense of place and history made the resort the perfect choice for our first hotel in the Caribbean. With shared brand values and a commitment to excellence, we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

For more information, visit www.thesetcollection.com