Royal Chase Hotel, Shaftesbury: Golden moment after 50 years

A Dorset hotel is marking a momentous milestone after 50 years of partnership with BWH Hotels, Britain's largest group of independent hotels, operating under the Best Western GB, and WorldHotels brands.

The Royal Chase Hotel, in Shaftesbury, has been working with the global BWH Hotels group since October 1974 - when the average price of a pint of beer was 22 ½p, a brand new Ford Cortina would set you back £1,519 and the average house price was £10,000.

It is thought to be the longest such partnership in British hospitality and demonstrates the support and market advantages offered by BHW Hotels.

BWH Hotels is Great Britain's largest group of independent hotels with brands - including Best Western and luxury World Hotels - supporting hoteliers with commercial operations, and giving them global reach.

Robert Alley

Tim Rumney, BWH Hotels CEO said: “This amazing anniversary is testament to the quality of the service offered by BWH Hotels and the great relationships that our team nurtured over the years.

“The Royal Chase Hotel and all of our partners enjoy a range of benefits to allow them to connect to customers globally but remain local and independent. Not many hotel groups can say they have partner hotels they have been working with for half a century!”

Lesley Drew, General Manager of The Royal Chase Hotel, said: “We are proud to be an independent Best Western hotel with all the charm of our 18th Century setting and the convenience of 21st Century facilities.

“Our partnership with BWH Hotels has clearly stood the test of time and their outstanding service to our hotel has meant a very long and successful relationship.”

The Royal Chase Hotel is part of Pullman Premier Leisure.

Worldwide BWH Hotels operates out of more than 100 countries with 4,200 hotels and 60 million rewards members. The group is looking for new partner hotels across the UK - more information on BWH Hotels visit www.joinbwhhotels.co.uk.