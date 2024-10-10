Ruby Bea and Ruby Dante Workspaces: Florence's new icons of lean luxury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ruby proudly unveils its 19th gem, Ruby Bea Hotel & Bar, alongside the state-of-the-art Ruby Dante Workspaces - both nestled in the heart of Florence.

This exciting launch marks Ruby's entry into the Italian market, heralding a significant milestone as it introduces its renowned lean luxury hotel experience and innovative coworking spaces to the enchanting city of Florence.

From Past to Present: The Design Story

Ruby Bea and Ruby Dante draw meaningful inspiration from Florence's rich cultural heritage, reflecting the city's artistic and intellectual legacy. The Renaissance, an era that flourished in Italy, witnessed monumental advances in architecture, banking, mathematics, and the fine arts. These historical roots are beautifully captured in the design of Ruby Bea and Ruby Dante, where guests embark on a journey through time, experiencing different perspectives much like artists who revolutionised the understanding of perspective in art.

Ruby Bea

Ruby Bea: A Renaissance Retreat

Set in a beautiful historic 19th-century building overlooking the grand, tree-lined Piazza della Libertà, Ruby Bea draws inspiration from the Italian Renaissance, paying homage to visionaries like Dante Alighieri's muse, Beatrice. Spanning a total of 5,292 sqm, the hotel offers 118 designed rooms. The ground floor features typical Florentine arcades, while the high ceilings on the upper floors allow for large 43-square-metre maisonette-style layouts - an exciting first for Ruby. Warm tones of terracotta, red, and gold dominate the décor, complemented by bespoke artwork and mirrors above each bed, creating a cohesive aesthetic throughout the hotel. Ruby Bea Hotel & Bar, inspired by the historic period, combines timeless elegance with modern comforts across its stylish rooms and vibrant public areas. A standout feature, the hotel’s bar is adorned with an engaging collection of convex mirrors, part of an interactive art installation that playfully distorts perspectives with unexpected angles - a theme guests will encounter throughout the property. Adjacent to this dynamic setting is the enchanting outdoor terrace, a delightful oasis perfect for savouring sundowners or immersing oneself in live local music performances. This space, seamlessly integrating ‘la dolce vita’, invites guests to linger over drinks or enjoy impromptu musical soirées with guitars available for rent. When the evening winds down, each room at Ruby Bea, an embodiment of Lean Luxury, offers a tranquil retreat designed for deep relaxation and restful sleep.

The interior design of Ruby Bea reflects meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. In the public areas, handpicked decorative elements such as vintage binoculars, balance scales, and ornate bird cages enhance the ambience with touches of historical charm. Unique art pieces, including 3D glasses available for guests to explore interactive art installations and head statues, invite guests on a visual journey through perspectives. Additionally, these spaces are complemented by books discussing the concept of perspective, aligning with the hotel’s theme of viewing the past through a modern lens. This commitment to detail ensures a memorable stay where history meets modern luxury.

Lean Luxury in Florence

Ruby Bea and Ruby Dante

Ruby Bea embodies Ruby’s Lean Luxury philosophy, which emphasises prime location, captivating design, and quality amenities focused on the essentials. Rooms at Ruby Bea feature distinctive elements such as open vanities and glass rain showers, complemented by light hues and walnut wood accents. Every detail, from plush pocket spring mattresses to soundproofing and Ruby Care aromatherapy products, is crafted to ensure a comfortable stay for all guests.

Discover the rooms at Ruby Bea

Guests can select from five distinct room categories, each tailored to suit various needs and preferences. COSY rooms, sized 17 to 20 sqm, are designed for solo travellers, offering a compact and efficient space. LOVELY rooms provide 18 to 24 sqm of space, ideal for couples or friends seeking a bit more room. WOW rooms, which extend up to 40 sqm in select configurations, feature comfy beds with deluxe oversized bedding, complemented by wardrobes and business-sized desks; some also include cosy armchairs. LOFT rooms, covering 25 to 33 sqm, are spacious, light-filled accommodations with extra-long beds, ample wardrobes, and large desks, perfect for guests who appreciate more space to relax and a premium living experience. MAISONETTE rooms, exquisite two-storey spaces ranging from 43 to 47 sqm, offer the perfect retreat for up to four people. Each boasts a plush sofa bed upstairs and a luxurious double bed downstairs, creating cosy and private areas for sleeping or lounging. Most feature a private balcony, offering guests an exclusive retreat where they can enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding cityscape or serene courtyards.

Room rates start at €150 per night for single occupancy during the low season, with prices varying at other times.

Ruby Dante

Ruby Dante Workspaces

Ruby Dante Workspaces, Ruby’s eighth co-working space and the third combined with a Ruby Hotel, offers 36 workplaces in a 247-square-metre space. It features inspiring public areas and intelligently designed offices with fully equipped workstations. Whether you're in Tuscany for a day, a week, a month or more, there’s a workspace for you at Ruby Dante in Florence. Perched on the top floor of Ruby Bea on the edge of the old town, you’ll find hot desks, co-working tables, private offices, and stylish meeting rooms, along with comfy sofas for informal catchups. There's even a private roof terrace for al fresco working, drinks with workmates, or some time out with a book on a balmy afternoon.Blending home comforts with professional polish, every space is intuitively designed.

Ruby Dante Workspaces embody Ruby's Lean Luxury philosophy: prime location, thoughtful room design, intelligent processes, and excellent value for money. The focus is on productive work, uncomplicated comfort, and an inspiring community. The public areas feature vintage furniture, high-quality materials, and sophisticated lighting concepts reminiscent of the boutique lifestyle hotel industry. The community space, with its multifunctional kitchen island and professional barista coffee machine, forms the heart of the co-working space. Membership prices start at €60 per month, with day passes available from €30. Barista coffee, tea, fresh fruit, internet, cleaning, and all other ancillary costs are included in the package. The equipment includes ergonomic chairs, daylight lamps, and height-adjustable individual tables. The meeting room, designed for up to ten people, is equipped for brainstorming sessions, presentations, or (hybrid) team meetings, and can be booked by the hour.