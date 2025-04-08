Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were no issues with the onboard card payment system during a Ryanair flight, contrary to claims made by a woman who was removed after failing to pay £7 for a snack order.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Mirror, 55-year-old British woman Ann-Marie Murray from Gloucester, asked for a can of Pringles, a bottle of water, and a cola during the March 28 flight from Tenerife to Bristol.

However, she claimed she was unable to pay because the airline’s in-flight card machine failed to process her card, and she did not have any cash on hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three police officers boarded the aircraft upon landing in Bristol and escorted her off the plane. She was then placed in the back of a police van. Ryanair said in a statement that crew members "called ahead for police assistance after a passenger became disruptive."

But Ms Murray denied being disruptive, telling The Mirror, “I wasn’t disruptive. There were no raised voices. I was doing my best to pay. I tried to tap and pay, but the machine didn’t work. They tried with another machine and when it still didn’t go through I offered to get cash when we landed but they said I couldn’t do that.”

Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

According to her account, crew members told the police she had refused to pay, but Ms Murray insists that wasn’t the case. “I wanted to pay, but my card didn’t work and I had no cash,” she said.

Ryanair has since denied her allegations. In an updated statement, the airline now confirms that there were no issues with the card payment terminals on board this flight based on online payments made by other passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Tenerife to Bristol (28 Mar) called ahead for police assistance after a passenger and her travel companion failed to pay for their food and drinks onboard, and as a result, became disruptive toward crew and failed to follow reasonable crew requests.

“There were no issues with the card payment terminals on board this flight and no other passenger encountered any difficulty making payments.”