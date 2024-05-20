Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite disruptions in Boeing aircraft deliveries, the company reported a 34% rise in profits

Low-cost Irish airline Ryanair has seen its annual profits increase by more than a third and noted that air fare hikes are easing.

The company reported a 34% rise in after-tax profits to €1.92 billion (£1.64 billion) for the year ending in March, driven by a 9% increase in passenger numbers to 183.7 million, despite disruptions in Boeing aircraft deliveries.

Ryanair said that a 25% increase in revenues to €13.44 billion (£11.51 billion) helped mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs.

Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said that recent fare pricing was "softer" than expected, and the company moved to boost demand in the first quarter of its new financial year.

He added: “We remain cautiously optimistic that peak summer 2024 fares will be flat to modestly ahead of last summer.”

O’Leary is pencilling in an 8% rise in passenger numbers over the year ahead, to 200 million, but said it was too early to give profit guidance for 2024-25.

Ryanair said it expects to have received 23 fewer new Boeing 737 Gamechanger aircraft by the end of July compared with its contract with the manufacturer, which is suffering major delays.

The group had 146 of these planes – which carry more passengers and are more fuel efficient than previous models – at the end of March.

It hopes to increase this to 158 by the end of July but “there remains a risk that Boeing deliveries could slip further,” O’Leary warned.

The world’s largest aircraft leasing company, Avia Solutions, last week (17 May) warned that airlines in Europe could be forced to cancel flights this summer due to Boeing’s plane shortage following safety investigations into the firm.

Boeing plane deliveries slowed down after a panel on an Alaska Airlines flight was ripped out mid air shortly after take-off in January leaving passengers fearing for their lives.

Gediminas Ziemelis, chairman of Dublin-based Avia, told the Telegraph: “We’re seeing what I would call super-demand. The last time there was anything like this was when traffic rebounded after 9/11.